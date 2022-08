The Los Angeles Dodgers have subsisted in 2022 with a rotation mostly made up of surprise performers, full of pitchers who get by on guile rather than dominant stuff. Shoutout to Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and, hell, Clayton Kershaw, who looked MLB trends in the eye and said, “We induce soft contact with 92. Sorry!” But even diehard fans must admit it’s an interesting way to build a team in a season where velocities are more electric than ever.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO