ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Mahoning County indictments: Aug 11, 2022

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVieO_0hErGcwz00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.

William Nicholas Terihay: Menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment

Darnell Vickers: Forgery and possessing criminal tools

Wilson Duran Nadal: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and falsification

Frankie Luis Ramirez-Torre s: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tavares Elliot Hodge : Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Ryan Alexander Berry: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Frankie Jermone Hudson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Campris Tyrique Hill : Possession of cocaine and falsification

Avery Lamar Gales: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Aaron Daniel McGrath : Two counts of robbery, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Franklin Charles Herns: Rape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
WTRF- 7News

3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Firearms#Stalking#Ramirez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WKYC

2 men hurt in unrelated Akron shootings: Timeline from police

AKRON, Ohio — Two men are recovering after both were shot in unrelated incidents in Akron on Monday night. Below is a timeline of what happened, according to the Akron Police Department…. 9:12 p.m. Officers responded to Diagonal Road and Courtland Avenue “to search for a shooting scene” after...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy