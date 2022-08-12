Mahoning County indictments: Aug 11, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.

William Nicholas Terihay: Menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment

Darnell Vickers: Forgery and possessing criminal tools

Wilson Duran Nadal: Possession of cocaine with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and falsification

Frankie Luis Ramirez-Torre s: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tavares Elliot Hodge : Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Ryan Alexander Berry: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Frankie Jermone Hudson: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Campris Tyrique Hill : Possession of cocaine and falsification

Avery Lamar Gales: Possession of fentanyl-related compound with the specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Aaron Daniel McGrath : Two counts of robbery, obstructing official business and resisting arrest

Franklin Charles Herns: Rape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

