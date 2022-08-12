Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard
Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
Tennessee Football Notes And Observations: Practice 13
After scrimmaging inside Neyland Stadium Sunday and not practicing Monday, Tennessee returned to Haslam Field Tuesday morning for its 13th practice of fall camp. A handful of Vols were active participants in practice after being unavailable last week while a pair of Vols were newly limited at practice. Here’s our...
Freshman Deone Walker set to make major impact for Kentucky's defensive line
In recent years UK coach Mark Stoops has often used the NCAA's new rule allowing freshmen to play four games and still preserve a redshirt year to advantage. In 2019, Stoops was able to redshirt his entire freshman class that included JJ Weaver, Eli Cox, Jalen Geiger and DeMarcus Harris, who are all projected starters for the 2022 Wildcats.
Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud
In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
John Calipari Endorsed: Kentucky Football hasn't played a P5 OOC opponent since 2005
You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. Calipari is a giant douche. Does St. Peter's have a football team so they can get some revenge?. You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. I quiver at the thought of the 135th ranked LB in the country going...
AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star Cornerback Jordan Matthews
Jordan Matthews, a Tennessee target and four-star cornerback prospect in the class of 2023, announced his commitment on Monday. Surrounded by his friends and family, Matthews announced his decision to attend Tennessee over Texas and Michigan. Matthews’ announcement came in a press conference format at a jam-packed Woodlawn High School....
Paul Finebaum sounds off on John Calipari: 'No longer the best option' for Kentucky
Paul Finebaum has been following the feud between Mark Stoops and John Calipari closely over the past few days. And, the SEC Network host has had plenty of people calling in to his afternoon talk show to discuss the drama in Lexington. So, does he think Calipari is delusional for...
A Kentucky Catfight aside, like Bryan Harsin said, we should all be an #EverythingSchool
Nobody does rivalries like the Southeastern Conference, starting with the spray paint on the Sistine Chapel of the genre, the Iron Bowl. But some of the most riveting storylines in the SEC develop when the call comes from inside the house, the circular firing squad reports for duty, you meet the enemy and he is wearing your colors, waving your flag before poking it right in your eye.
College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
WATCH: Heupel Talks Vols’ Second Scrimmage Of Fall Camp
Tennessee made its way back to Neyland Stadium on Sunday morning for its second scrimmage of fall camp. Families of players were in attendance as Tennessee went through a pivotal scrimmage as it gets closer-and-closer to the start of the 2022 season. Second year head coach Josh Heupel met with...
Mark Stoops talks changing the climate vs. the culture, throws shade at Shane Beamer
Mark Stoops has done the remarkable at Kentucky by changing the program from an also-ran to one that can be a dark horse in the SEC East fueled by multiple 10-win seasons. Stoops pointed out that the program has changed to the point that coaches around the league have noticed.
Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
Two cases of new, dangerous cattle disease detected in different parts of Kentucky, says state veterinarian
Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease have been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, or ALT, has been...
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
