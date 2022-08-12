ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard

Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Notes And Observations: Practice 13

After scrimmaging inside Neyland Stadium Sunday and not practicing Monday, Tennessee returned to Haslam Field Tuesday morning for its 13th practice of fall camp. A handful of Vols were active participants in practice after being unavailable last week while a pair of Vols were newly limited at practice. Here’s our...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Athens, TN
Local
Kentucky Football
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
athleticbusiness.com

Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud

In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star Cornerback Jordan Matthews

Jordan Matthews, a Tennessee target and four-star cornerback prospect in the class of 2023, announced his commitment on Monday. Surrounded by his friends and family, Matthews announced his decision to attend Tennessee over Texas and Michigan. Matthews’ announcement came in a press conference format at a jam-packed Woodlawn High School....
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

A Kentucky Catfight aside, like Bryan Harsin said, we should all be an #EverythingSchool

Nobody does rivalries like the Southeastern Conference, starting with the spray paint on the Sistine Chapel of the genre, the Iron Bowl. But some of the most riveting storylines in the SEC develop when the call comes from inside the house, the circular firing squad reports for duty, you meet the enemy and he is wearing your colors, waving your flag before poking it right in your eye.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Champions#American Football#College Football#Athletics#Ncaa Championships#Sec Tournament Champions#Vols#Sec Championship
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Heupel Talks Vols’ Second Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

Tennessee made its way back to Neyland Stadium on Sunday morning for its second scrimmage of fall camp. Families of players were in attendance as Tennessee went through a pivotal scrimmage as it gets closer-and-closer to the start of the 2022 season. Second year head coach Josh Heupel met with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NCAA
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...

Comments / 0

Community Policy