Todd T. Peterson, age 62 of the Town of Matteson, Waupaca County passed away Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Greentree Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clintonville. Todd Thomas Peterson was born on February 4, 1960 in Kaukauna as the son of Judith (Martzahl) Pahl and the late Reuben Peterson. As a member of Clintonville High School’s Class of 1978 Todd was on the National Honor Society and was active in FFA serving as President among other positions. Right out of high school Todd began working for FWD Seagrave in Clintonville and also helped his brother Dean on the family’s century farm in the Town of Bear Creek. He rarely wore anything that wasn’t camo and loved being outdoors. Some of his best times were fishing or chasing deer and turkeys with family and friends or even ice fishing with his mom. Todd enjoyed being around his friends and always had a good story to tell.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO