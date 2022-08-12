Read full article on original website
Peterson, Todd
Todd T. Peterson, age 62 of the Town of Matteson, Waupaca County passed away Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Greentree Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clintonville. Todd Thomas Peterson was born on February 4, 1960 in Kaukauna as the son of Judith (Martzahl) Pahl and the late Reuben Peterson. As a member of Clintonville High School’s Class of 1978 Todd was on the National Honor Society and was active in FFA serving as President among other positions. Right out of high school Todd began working for FWD Seagrave in Clintonville and also helped his brother Dean on the family’s century farm in the Town of Bear Creek. He rarely wore anything that wasn’t camo and loved being outdoors. Some of his best times were fishing or chasing deer and turkeys with family and friends or even ice fishing with his mom. Todd enjoyed being around his friends and always had a good story to tell.
Stiebs, Larry
Larry D. Stiebs, age 75 of King, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Home. Larry was born on June 11, 1947 in Manawa, to the late Leslie and Eileen Stiebs. He was united in marriage to Betty on June 11, 1947 in Manawa. Larry served his country. He formerly drove truck and also worked at Tom Sells Auto Body in New London. Larry and his wife enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and going on trips.
Mirror, Shadow Lakes pass physical
The most comprehensive study ever done on Mirror and Shadow Lakes shows they are in good ecological health but there are some lingering concerns that could cause problems in the future. At a meeting on July 14 at city hall, Todd Hanke, an aquatic ecologist, likened the survey to a...
New London may raise fines for uncut grass
Public Works recommends changing noxious weeds rules. The Board of Public Works voted Aug. 1 to recommend amending the municipal ordinance regulating how the city of New London enforces the height of grass and weeds. Public Works Director Robert Garske presented his proposed amendment at an earlier meeting. He noted...
