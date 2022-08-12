ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigil for Officer Seara Burton set for Friday night at police station

By The Palladium-Item
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — A prayer vigil in support of Richmond Police officer Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday night

Burton, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department who recently became a K9 officer, was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, after she was seriously injured during a traffic stop Wednesday night. According to police, when Phillip M. Lee, 47, was stopped in the 200 block of North 12th Street he pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at officers, striking Burton. Lee fled on foot and was injured by gunfire from other officers.

The aftermath of Wednesday night's shooting has seen an outpouring of community support for Burton.

Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Curtin Wright on Thursday announced that Friday, traditionally a day to wear the school colors of red and white, would be designated as "Blue Friday" at Richmond schools in support of Burton and other local police departments and first responders.

The Facebook event notice for the Friday night vigil asks attendees to wear blue and carry supportive signs.

The Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it is collecting donations for Burton and her family. Checks should be made payable to "Blue Angels," and Venmo information is available in the Facebook post.

FOX59

Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
WTHR

ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
The Associated Press

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday filed two attempted murder charges and four other counts against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also has charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A judge set Lee’s bond at $1 million. Richmond police Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following Wednesday’s shooting. Richmond police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in “extremely critical” condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton was back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night. Lee’s moped was stopped by officers and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The stop was being recorded on video by another officer.
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
police1.com

Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
Fox 19

1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
woofboomnews.com

Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm

Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
