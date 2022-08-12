ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: West Monroe man arrested for South 24th Street shooting; charged with Attempted Murder

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, at 1:09 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched near the intersection of South 24th Street and Calypso Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a shooting. Around 4 AM, officers made contact with the victim of the shooting at a local hospital.

According to authorities, the victim mentioned that 35-year-old Kentrell V. Harris allegedly shot them and fled the scene eastbound on Louberta Street in an orange Dodge Charger. During the investigation, police obtained video surveillance of a Dodge Charger traveling eastbound on Louberta Street at 1:09 AM on the day of the shooting, which was similar to the victim’s testimony.

Officers went on to conduct surveillance at Harris’ residence. During the surveillance, Monroe Police placed Harris into custody once they saw him enter the driver’s seat of the Dodge Charger.

Law enforcement then searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a .40 caliber Springfield XD in the trunk which was consistent with the .40 caliber shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Harris was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Violation of Protective Order, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

