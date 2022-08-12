ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Apps That Have Helped Me Save Money Even With High Inflation

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQQ5Q_0hErFq1i00

Image source: Getty Images

Just a year ago, it cost me about $60 to fill up my gas tank. These last couple of months it has cost me, on average, just north of $100. I never thought a trip to the gas station would cost me triple digits.

Gas prices aren't the only thing surging. A trip to the grocery store has also increased significantly. The inflation rate for June was 9.1%, the highest since November 1981. These three apps have helped me save money while inflation continues to rage on.

1. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is an app that provides real-time gas price information at over 150,000 stations. The app will compare the gas stations in your area so you can find the cheapest gas. GasBuddy states that it has saved North American drivers more than $3 billion and has been downloaded close to 100 million times. It has a free membership program that can save you up to $0.25 per gallon.

2. Mint.com

One of the best ways to deal with inflation is going back to the basics . This means looking at how you are spending your money. While the term "budget" may make some people shudder, an app like Mint or TrueBill does all the work for you. You can see all your financial accounts in one place, and the app tracks your cash flow. You can set up notifications so you know how much you are spending in certain categories. Mint can also negotiate your bills for you for free. It states that it has saved its members over $2 million. During times of high inflation, every dollar saved is a dollar you can put toward your future, and Mint can help .

3. Ibotta

Ibotta gives you cash back on clothing, groceries, travel, and more. Ibotta has a mobile app and a browser extension for Chrome. When on a supported site, the extension will pop up. You can then activate the extension to earn cash back on your purchases. The extension also allows you to compare prices across different retailers in real-time.

You can also shop through Ibotta's website and choose from stores like Walmart, Target, and 2,000 other retailers and food delivery services. If you are shopping in a store, you can add offers to your shopping list to get cash back on grocery and household items. If you are shopping on your phone, you choose the site you want to visit and shop as usual. The app will calculate your cash back and add it to your Ibotta earnings.

While inflation continues to rage on, it is important to be more vigilant in how you manage your money . These apps are just a few tools that can help you spend smarter and get cash back.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Smartphone App#Smart Phone#Linus Company Walmart#North American
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
209K+
Followers
103K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy