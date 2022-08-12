3 Apps That Have Helped Me Save Money Even With High Inflation

Just a year ago, it cost me about $60 to fill up my gas tank. These last couple of months it has cost me, on average, just north of $100. I never thought a trip to the gas station would cost me triple digits.

Gas prices aren't the only thing surging. A trip to the grocery store has also increased significantly. The inflation rate for June was 9.1%, the highest since November 1981. These three apps have helped me save money while inflation continues to rage on.

1. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is an app that provides real-time gas price information at over 150,000 stations. The app will compare the gas stations in your area so you can find the cheapest gas. GasBuddy states that it has saved North American drivers more than $3 billion and has been downloaded close to 100 million times. It has a free membership program that can save you up to $0.25 per gallon.

2. Mint.com

One of the best ways to deal with inflation is going back to the basics . This means looking at how you are spending your money. While the term "budget" may make some people shudder, an app like Mint or TrueBill does all the work for you. You can see all your financial accounts in one place, and the app tracks your cash flow. You can set up notifications so you know how much you are spending in certain categories. Mint can also negotiate your bills for you for free. It states that it has saved its members over $2 million. During times of high inflation, every dollar saved is a dollar you can put toward your future, and Mint can help .

3. Ibotta

Ibotta gives you cash back on clothing, groceries, travel, and more. Ibotta has a mobile app and a browser extension for Chrome. When on a supported site, the extension will pop up. You can then activate the extension to earn cash back on your purchases. The extension also allows you to compare prices across different retailers in real-time.

You can also shop through Ibotta's website and choose from stores like Walmart, Target, and 2,000 other retailers and food delivery services. If you are shopping in a store, you can add offers to your shopping list to get cash back on grocery and household items. If you are shopping on your phone, you choose the site you want to visit and shop as usual. The app will calculate your cash back and add it to your Ibotta earnings.

While inflation continues to rage on, it is important to be more vigilant in how you manage your money . These apps are just a few tools that can help you spend smarter and get cash back.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .