Anniston, AL – The Anniston City Schools invite you to join them in kicking off this upcoming Fall athletic season the right way with a BBQ for our Bulldogs! Bring your family and friends, and let’s cheer on our AHS Football Team, Volleyball Team, Cheerleaders, Band, and Flag Football Team as they all look to get this season off to a super start! The BBQ will be Thursday, August 25, starting at 3:00 pm at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium (308 E. 18th Street, Anniston, AL 36207). This event is a district and community collaborative effort, so if you would like to donate or volunteer to help make it happen, please contact: 256-452-4519.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO