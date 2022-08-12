Read full article on original website
Related
BBQ for The Anniston Bulldogs
Anniston, AL – The Anniston City Schools invite you to join them in kicking off this upcoming Fall athletic season the right way with a BBQ for our Bulldogs! Bring your family and friends, and let’s cheer on our AHS Football Team, Volleyball Team, Cheerleaders, Band, and Flag Football Team as they all look to get this season off to a super start! The BBQ will be Thursday, August 25, starting at 3:00 pm at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium (308 E. 18th Street, Anniston, AL 36207). This event is a district and community collaborative effort, so if you would like to donate or volunteer to help make it happen, please contact: 256-452-4519.
elmoreautauganews.com
Ready for Some Football? Jacksonville State Opens their Season Against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery
College football is right around the corner, and in a couple of weeks, two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouses will meet down the street in Montgomery to kick off the season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the FCS Kickoff Classic and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Oxford High School Spirit Night
Oxford, AL – Thursday, August 18th is a night to eat and support Oxford High School at Zaxby’s (91 Colonial Dr, Oxford, AL). From 5:00 pm -8:00 pm. Join them at the Oxford Zaxby’s for a pep rally, wing eating contest, and dine-in the night before the Oxford High School Football home opener! Help raise funds for the team, all while enjoying your favorite Zaxby’s meals and fun entertainment. 10% of the event’s sales go back to the team! It’s going to be a great time!
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Etowah County Schools return to pre-pandemic remote learning numbers
Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said there are ten students throughout the district learning remotely in their virtual academy. He said those numbers are slightly lower compared to last school year's numbers, returning the district to a pre-pandemic state. He said the school district is returning back to...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
Auto supplier begins Oxford expansion, to create 35 jobs
Work is beginning on a delayed expansion of Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The project, originally announced in 2020, now looks to be completed in the fall of 2023. The expansion is expected to create 35 jobs. “This expansion allows Bridgewater to continue growing while establishing an infrastructure to meet customer...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
Alabama pawn shop owner facing federal charge after raid
The owner of an Albertville pawn shop raided last week is now facing federal charges, court documents show.
Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs found at tattoo shop
Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.
Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
Comments / 0