All gas, no brakes on American-Statesman’s Hookem.com revamped newsletter￼

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Good morning, Texas fans —

This morning, we have the same feeling Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice had once Florida running back Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his commitment to the Longhorns.

“All Gas Yea No Brakes Yea,” Choice tweeted Wednesday night.

That’s exactly what we intend the new incarnation of the Hookem.com newsletter to be. All gas, no brakes on the American-Statesman’s coverage of UT sports delivered to your inbox.

We hope to use this space to pull back the curtain on various UT topics. Lord knows we all get enough email newsletters each day, and personally, I’m picky about those which are read versus deleted. Let’s make this one worthy of your time.

Texas has plenty of interesting things ahead. The Horns will host an open practice on Tuesday at Royal-Memorial Stadium. If you’ve never seen a college football practice in person, it’s worth it. But don’t expect to see too much live tackling or a bunch of 11-on-11; coaches are trying to keep everyone healthy.

As for a quarterback decision, it’s likely coach Steve Sarkisian will make his announcement around Aug. 22 — after back-to-back Saturday scrimmages. That would give whomever he picks two weeks to work with the first-team unit leading up to the Louisiana game on Sept. 3.

Each one of these newsletters will still have the day’s top stories underneath my scribblings, so you’ll see plenty from columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden along with fellow beat writer Danny Davis. And if you haven't subscribed to the Statesman yet, why not? You can do that right here !

Let us know what you’d like to read about or what more we can answer. I mean, this is supposed to be an interactive medium, right? Email me direct at bdavis@statesman.com or follow me on Twitter (@BDavisAAS).

Have a great day and stay out of the heat.

Brian Davis, Texas Longhorns beat writer, American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: All gas, no brakes on American-Statesman’s Hookem.com revamped newsletter￼

