Austin, TX

Now you can get Meanwhile Brewing's beers in cans around Austin

By Earl Hopkins, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
  • Meanwhile Brewing's most popular and acclaimed brews will soon be in patrons' shopping carts
  • Meanwhile Brewing announced Thursday that three of its flagship beers are hitting local retail shelves on Aug. 31.
  • Meanwhile’s crowned brews will be available at Royal Blue Grocery, Sunrise Mini Mart, The Meteor, Turnstile, Whichcraft Taproom & Bottle Shop and Wright Bros. Brew and Brew.

Make room on your beer run – Meanwhile Brewing's most popular brews will soon be available for retail.

Southeast Austin hotspot Meanwhile Brewing on Thursday announced that three of its flagship beers are hitting local retail outlets on Aug. 31. The brewery, 3901 Promontory Point Drive, will begin distributing four-pack, 16-ounce cans at six nearby locations.

The southeast Austin brewhouse’s San Diego-style IPA Secret Beach, award-winning lager Meanwhile Pilsner and best-selling hazy IPA Tender Robot will be brewed, canned and rolled out around town.

Where to find Meanwhile Brewing's canned beer

Meanwhile’s canned brews will be available at:

  • Royal Blue Grocery (51 Rainey St,, No. 120)
  • Sunrise Mini Mart (1809 W. Anderson Lane)
  • The Meteor (2110 S. Congress Ave.)
  • Turnstile (10025 Burnet Road)
  • Whichcraft Taproom & Bottle Shop (1900 Simond Ave., No. 200)
  • Wright Bros. Brew and Brew (500 San Marcos St., No. 105)

“Meanwhile beer is brewed to be shared with good company. Our emphasis on that communal experience still holds true, even outside of the brewery,” founder William Jaquiss said in a statement. “We have been energized by the positive reception (to) our beers on tap in local and regional bars and restaurants, so this feels like a natural progression.”

Along with retail distribution, guests can purchase the award-winning bevs at Meanwhile Brewing starting Aug. 19.Conner Gilfillan, the director of sales and marketing, said more retail locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit meanwhilebeer.com.

