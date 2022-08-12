ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Disses Eminem In 10-Minute Track On 'Drillmatic' Album

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago

Photo: 100 Entertainment

The Game went and made a 10-minute diss track aimed at Eminem that comes complete with a nostalgic skit and disrespectful bars for his new album.

On Friday, August 12, The Game unleashed "The Black Slim Shady" from its cage a few months after reports of the song's existence began to circulate. The song begins with an interlude from an Uber driver who's on the phone while riding near 8 Mile in Detroit. Eventually, the Game chimes in adlibs about "Shady Aftermath." Once he deems himself the "Black Slim Shady," The Game jumps in the car with the aforementioned Uber driver, who turns out to be the brother of "Stan" from Eminem's popular 2000 song.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"And the biggest rapper in Detroit, that award is Sean Don," Game raps after robbing Stan's brother in the skit. "So uncork the Chardonnay and stick my fork in white wine/I never heard you in a club, I never heard you in a bar, Eleven albums and ten never got played inside of my car/I'd rather listen to Snitch9ine like sixty-nine times, And participate in sixty-nines with sixty-nine nuns than listen to you."

The Game continues to go all the way in on Em in the lengthy fourth verse. "The Black Slim Shady" is the longest record on his 30-track album. His comeback LP, which follows his "retirement" album Born 2 Rap , contains 31 features including new collaborations with Ice-T , Twista , Lil Wayne , Kanye West , Ty Dolla $ign , Pusha T , 2 Chainz , Blueface , Cam'ron , Meek Mill , Moneybagg Yo , Dreezy , NBA YoungBoy , Fivio Foreign and so many more.

Stream The Game's DRILLMATIC: Heart Vs Mind album below.

