Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue

Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
TULSA, OK
OKC City Council passes two joint resolutions bringing more jobs to state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City City Council passed two joint resolutions on Tuesday that will bring more jobs into the state. One of the resolutions has the OKC Economic Development Trust giving $975,000 to Public Strategies Inc. This will relocate 73 jobs to OKC with the possibility of adding 24 more jobs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
One killed after car chase ends in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — One person was killed following a car chase in Cleveland County on Monday night. Authorities said troopers tried to pull a car over in Oklahoma City near I-35 and Grand Avenue. But the car ended up taking off prior to troopers using a Tac maneuver to stop it in Norman.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

