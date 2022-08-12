Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
kosu.org
Headlines: OKC school bond, Lake Hefner water & Fireflight Balloon Festval
Oklahoma City Public Schools is deciding on the largest bond issue in its history. (NewsOK) Schools still face COVID protocols. (NewsOK) 36 more COVID-19 deaths bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 16,372. (NewsOK) Tulsa plans to use ARPA funds for an ambitious pilot program. (Tulsa World) OKC is pulling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OKC VeloCity
OKC’s expanding bus service provides efficient, affordable option for traveling around city
Now that Oklahoma City is ranked as the 20th largest city in the nation according to the 2020 census, having a premier and efficient public transportation system is more important than ever. As Oklahoma City’s population increases, so does the need for more routes and more buses to satisfy the demand from a growing population.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
Oklahoma City church out $50,000 after burglary
The Oklahoma Full Gospel Central Church in southwest Oklahoma City is literally patching things up after a costly break-in.
Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue
Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
okcfox.com
OKC City Council passes two joint resolutions bringing more jobs to state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City City Council passed two joint resolutions on Tuesday that will bring more jobs into the state. One of the resolutions has the OKC Economic Development Trust giving $975,000 to Public Strategies Inc. This will relocate 73 jobs to OKC with the possibility of adding 24 more jobs.
okcfox.com
Ingrid's Kitchen closes up shop after 45 years in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A longtime staple in the Oklahoma City food scene has closed its doors after 45 years. Ingrid's Kitchen announced on Facebook that is now closed. The restaurant didn't say why it closed up shop. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
oklahomawatch.org
Faced With COVID, A Desperate Man’s Sobriety, Survival Fell to His Mother When Rehab Center Evicted Him
Lisa Scruggs figures she’s been to every drug house in Oklahoma City. She was used to finding her son in desperate shape. But on a 100-degree July day in 2020, when Josh called from a rehab facility in Lawton telling her he had been kicked out, she knew this rescue mission was different.
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
okcfox.com
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
okcfox.com
One killed after car chase ends in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — One person was killed following a car chase in Cleveland County on Monday night. Authorities said troopers tried to pull a car over in Oklahoma City near I-35 and Grand Avenue. But the car ended up taking off prior to troopers using a Tac maneuver to stop it in Norman.
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
Ingrid’s: NW OKC staple closes after 45 years
Ingrid's Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.
Comments / 0