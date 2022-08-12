ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just hours before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump 's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war' in response to the FBI's Monday raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Shiffer called on his followers to 'be ready for combat' and 'kill the FBI on sight.' He escalated his threats by Thursday, writing that morning, 'If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while.' Ohio police confirmed he was killed later in the day.
Shiffer, sporting body armor and an assault-rifle, attempted to break into the agency's Cincinnati field office, prompting a five-hour standoff with authorities. He fled the office and was chased onto the highway before abandoning his car by a cornfield on a country road just off of Interstate 71. He was shot dead by police Thursday after he raised a gun towards officers around 3 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. 
The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Schiffer had publicly criticized the raid online. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid, and called any attacks on the FBI 'unfounded.' 'I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,' the Biden official said. Shiffer, a construction electrician, attended the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was also under investigation for having 'ties to extremist groups,' including the Proud Boys, NBC News reported, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials. 
The ordeal started after the FBI reported that an armed suspect tried to breach the agency's Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Cincinnati. Sources told NBC News that he was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and fired a nail gun at personnel. After agents rushed to the scene amid blaring alarms, the agency said the suspect fled by car north onto I-71, where police were on pursuit. 
The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said the man exchanged gunfire with officers near a cornfield by Smith and Center Road, Wilmington, Ohio. State highway workers blocked off roads leading to the scene as a helicopter flew over the area. Officials locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside. The interstate has since reopened. 
Two days before Shiffer attempted to breach the FBI facility, an account on Trump's Truth Social platform linked to his name foreshadowed the attack. Schiffer called on his followers to 'kill the FBI on sight' in wake of the agency raiding the former president's Florida estate. 'People, this is it,' the account posted. 'I hope a call to arms comes from someone better qualified, but if not, this is your call to arms from me. 'Leave work tomorrow as soon as the gun shop/Army-Navy store/pawn shop opens, get whatever you need to be ready for combat. We must not tolerate this one.' He then added: 'If you know of any protests or attacks, please post here.' 
In another Truth Social post penned two days ago, Shiffer directly discussed Trump, claiming he thought the former president would 'call for peace.' 'Donald Trump was my hero just a year ago but we must not continue to lay down and take this,' he wrote. 'If he does not call for peace, it is probably because he fears for the lives of his grandchildren and young children. It is a dark situation for that family, but millions of other kids are in danger until we show the enemy how Americans do it.' He added, replying to another user on the platform: 'Don’t forget how Americans handle tyrants.' 
Shiffer was also active on Twitter and Facebook where he touted his involvement at last year's Capitol riot. He appeared to be featured in a Facebook video from January 5, 2021 - the night before the insurrection - displaying his attendance at a pro-Trump rally in DC. He also confirmed his attendance in May 2022, in a tweet responding to a photo of rioters at the insurrection: 'I was there. We watched as your goons did that.' 
In another tweet, he referenced his affiliation with the Proud Boys, all-male far-right extremist group that has been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events. 'Oh, the packing. The packing could be here,' Shiffer posted last May. 'Save ammunition, get in touch with the Proud Boys and learn how they did it in the Revolutionary War, because submitting to tyranny while lawfully protesting was never the American way.' His social media accounts have been suspended, likely in wake of his attempt to attack the field office. 
Officials said the incident began on Thursday morning when Schiffer got into an altercation with security officers at the FBI office, CNN reported. The agency said in a statement that 'the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents' led the man to flee the scene in his car. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police officers, Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in a news conference. No police were injured. 
'Throughout the day today law-enforcement officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. After a time the negotiations failed,' Dennis said. 'The suspect then did raise a firearm toward law enforcement and shots were fired by law enforcement officers on the scene,' Dennis said. Authorities said Shiffer died at the site. The agency and its Cincinnati office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for additional information.
There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country since federal agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution. Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents. 
FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday. 'Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with,' Wray said. The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are 'not visible outside FBI space,' citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities. It also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters. The warning did not specifically mention this week's search of Mar-a-Lago but attributed the online threats to 'recent media reporting on FBI investigative activity.' 
The FBI Agents Association said Thursday that the surge of threats against them after the raid have encouraged violence against law enforcement and are 'unacceptable.' Conservative politicians and Trump himself bashed the agency for being 'corrupt' and 'politicized' following the raid Monday, in which agents sought classified documents that Trump had retained in violation of rules on official records. That was followed by a surge of violent threats against the FBI and Justice Department on social media and in conservative chat rooms. 
'Special Agents and their families should never be threatened with violence, including for doing their jobs,' the association said in a statement. 'The threats made recently contribute to an atmosphere where some have, or will, accept violence against law enforcement as appropriate. It is not,' it said. 
The statement was released shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland said he himself had approved the unprecedented raid on a former president's home. Garland called the attacks on the FBI 'unfounded.' 'I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,' he said. 
After the raid Monday, Trump issued a statement saying his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was 'under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.' 'Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third World Countries,' Trump said. 

