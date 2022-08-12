'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just hours before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Related
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Urgent hunt for three children believed to be with their father who told his ex-partner he was taking them away for ten days but still hasn't returned
A search is underway for three school children from Wythenshawe who have disappeared after going on a trip with their father. Khalid Algehani, 8, Aasayah Algehani, 6, Maimunah Algehani, 4, were last seen by their mother Dawn Daley when the children's dad came to pick them up from her home on July 30.
Trump may never have run again. But in trying to destroy him with their endless witch hunts, Democrats may have changed his mind - and created their own nightmare, writes David Marcus
David Marcus is a columnist and the author of 'Charade: The COVID Lies that Crushed a Nation.'. For Donald Trump these days it seems like his greatest enemies are the gift that just keeps on giving. As President Joe Biden's Department of Justice flounders around trying to explain why, exactly,...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Retired doctor was beaten to death by his son who fled mental health unit... as family hits out at time it took to restart his treatment after he stopped taking medication
A retired doctor was beaten to death by his own son an hour after the paranoid schizophrenic escaped from a mental health unit. Daniel Harrison took a taxi to his parents’ country home before attacking father Kim in the kitchen. Dr Harrison, 68, an expert in pulmonary fibrosis, never...
Police shut down 8-year-old girl’s lemonade stand after Ohio food festival organizers complained she didn't have a license (but cops offered her $20 to help her buy one)
Police shut down a stall run by an eight-year-old girl selling lemonade at the Ohio food festival after receiving complaints that she didn't have a license. Asa Baker was selling the lemonade for $1 a glass near where her father works in Alliance last weekend when the officer approached her.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago splits the GOP: Rep. Mike Turner says Trump 'not above the law' as Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland
The FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last week has divided the Republican Party, as some heap criticism on the Justice Department while others caution their voters to wait for all the facts to come out. It comes after a week of explosive revelations that began with the...
Police make second arrest after dog mauled four-year-old boy 'saved by heroic golf club-wielding neighbours' in savage attack: Man, 33, is quizzed on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dangerous dog
A second arrest has been made following a savage attack on a four-year-old boy by a dog, as neighbours have been praised for reportedly hitting it over the head with a golf club. Emergency services were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Saturday after the four-year-old boy...
Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'
Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast
This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
BREAKING NEWS: A$AP Rocky is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm after 'shooting friend during row in Hollywood' that left victim with minor injuries
A$AP Rocky will face criminal assault charges in relation to shooting a former member of his posse the A$AP Mob. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's office announced the charges on Monday. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, 33, is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids
A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
Man arrested over the shock discovery of a woman's body in bushland as he is accused of shooting at a passing motorist on the highway earlier that day
Police have arrested a man over the murder of a 44-year-old mother-of-four whose body was found in remote bushland. The 38-year-old Deeragun man was arrested at about 8.30pm on Sunday at a business in Proserpine, about 300km south of where the woman's body was discovered. Police will alleged he was...
Taser-wielding thug, 44, who branded police constable a 'dirty stinking white dirty dog' in racist attack at train station is jailed for five years
A taser-wielding thug, who branded a police constable a 'dirty stinking white dirty dog' in a vile racist attack at a train station, has been jailed for five years. Matthew Haylett called another officer a 'blood-clot lesbian' while he was getting arrested at Wolverhampton Train Station on April 20, 2019.
