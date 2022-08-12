ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Walker Hayes is bringing his Applebee's date night smash hit and dance, 'Fancy Like,' to Resch Center in October

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
ASHWAUBENON - Get ready to be fancy like Applebee's on a date night.

Walker Hayes, the dad of six who turned "Fancy Like" into an irresistible No. 1 hit and a viral TikTok dance, will bring "that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake" to the Resch Center on Oct. 20.

The country artist is making a stop on his Glad You're Here Tour, his first outing as an arena headliner. Parmalee will open the 7 p.m. concert.

Tickets will be $35, $45, $55 reserved and $55 general admission pit when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at ticketstaronline.com, 800-895-0071 and the Resch Center box office.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. Details at citientertainment.com. There will also be an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with more info at walkerhayes.com.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

Walker Hayes
Green Bay Press-Gazette

