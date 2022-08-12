Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Yardbarker
After resigning from his position, former Sooners wide receivers' coach Cale Gundy could join brother Mike's staff at Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy likely has plenty of options as far as his next job is concerned. But joining his brother Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State may not be one of them. Last Sunday night, Cale resigned from his position as wide receivers' coach at...
Yardbarker
Giants Waive Three Players
The team waived/injured WR Austin Proehl, along with waiving TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop. Proehl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor getting more first-team reps in practice a hint to replacing Daniel Jones this fall?
Last winter, the New York Giants were linked in rumors with veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky due to his relationships with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll stemming from when all three were attached to the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Giants later turned to journeyman Tyrod Taylor to serve as the backup behind 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones.
Yardbarker
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Yardbarker
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes big change to appearance
This has been an offseason of change for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Gone is his old fiancée, Shailene Woodley – who has reportedly moved on with an A-List Hollywood actress. In his new girlfriend, an allegedly drug-loving witch. And this week came another change, this time...
Yardbarker
Five total players booted from joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers for fighting
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers joined for a joint practice in Foxboro, Massachusetts, ahead of their Friday night preseason meeting. But the Tuesday practice was largely defined by fights. Early in the session, a massive brawl broke out that resulted in Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson,...
Yardbarker
Here are three players believed to have made the Green Bay Packers roster after one preseason game
The Green Bay Packers lost their preseason opener vs the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. However, there were many positive takeaways from this game. Special teams was competent, young wide receivers stood out, and the defensive line came to play. Here are three players who I believe will make the 53 man roster after the first preseason game of the season.
Yardbarker
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Yardbarker
Bears Rookies Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. Return From Injury Among Others
The Chicago Bears had a long list of inactive players for their first preseason game on Saturday. But two of their first three selections from the 2022 NFL Draft, Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr., returned to practice on Monday. Kyler Gordon. With their first pick, the Chicago Bears took...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut
After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
Yardbarker
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Yardbarker
2022 Seattle Seahawks win total: Post Wilson prospects don't look good
This was a big offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. Long-time quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out and they granted him that wish by trading him to Denver for a haul, resetting the future of the franchise. There is almost no way this team can be really competitive this season. The question...
Yardbarker
5 Las Vegas Raiders That Will Exceed Expectations
The NFL preseason is fully underway, and the regular season is just a few weeks away. The Las Vegas Raiders come into the season with high expectations with the additions of wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Anytime you have a successful season, you need players that will exceed expectations.
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Yardbarker
Colts Cut Four Players
Ford, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list. Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith: Lamar Jackson should refuse to play without extension
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a new contract from the Baltimore Ravens, and one longtime ESPN analyst thinks the star quarterback should refuse to play in the regular season if he does not get it. Stephen A. Smith was asked during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” if he thinks Jackson...
Yardbarker
Watch: Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner in preparation for fight with Le'Veon Bell
There was a time when Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell were two of the best running backs in the NFL, and they were certainly high on most fantasy football draft boards. Peterson will be a Hall of Famer one day and Bell certainly made a name for himself during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
