Indianapolis, IN

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Giants Waive Three Players

The team waived/injured WR Austin Proehl, along with waiving TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop. Proehl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor getting more first-team reps in practice a hint to replacing Daniel Jones this fall?

Last winter, the New York Giants were linked in rumors with veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky due to his relationships with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll stemming from when all three were attached to the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Giants later turned to journeyman Tyrod Taylor to serve as the backup behind 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes big change to appearance

This has been an offseason of change for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Gone is his old fiancée, Shailene Woodley – who has reportedly moved on with an A-List Hollywood actress. In his new girlfriend, an allegedly drug-loving witch. And this week came another change, this time...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut

After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

2022 Seattle Seahawks win total: Post Wilson prospects don't look good

This was a big offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. Long-time quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out and they granted him that wish by trading him to Denver for a haul, resetting the future of the franchise. There is almost no way this team can be really competitive this season. The question...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

5 Las Vegas Raiders That Will Exceed Expectations

The NFL preseason is fully underway, and the regular season is just a few weeks away. The Las Vegas Raiders come into the season with high expectations with the additions of wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Anytime you have a successful season, you need players that will exceed expectations.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Colts Cut Four Players

Ford, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list. Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

