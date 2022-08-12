Read full article on original website
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
RJ Young explains why he omitted Michigan on Preseason Top 25 list
RJ Young’s Preseason Top 25 list was… a little controversial. Perhaps that’s an understatement. There’s plenty to argue about here, but many viewed his omission of Michigan as the greatest offense. On Monday, Young explained why he left the Wolverines out on his podcast, The Number One Ranked Show.
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1
The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report
An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
Former Illinois edge rusher records sack in NFL debut
Former Illinois edge rusher Owen Carney Jr. is among the players looking to use the preseason to secure a potential roster spot with the Miami Dolphins. Carney accounted for 2 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 quarterback hit in Miami’s first preseason game as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Saturday.
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
6 takeaways from the preseason AP Top 25
This ain’t the place for that, guy. You know who I’m talking to. It’s the “polls don’t matter” guy. I used to be that guy. I’d sit there and roll my eyes when the AP Poll came out as I argued with people about why certain teams were overrated and others were underrated.
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'
Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
TA Cunningham, 5-star 2024 DL, updates recruitment; 3 B1G schools plus UCLA and USC in the hunt
T.A. Cunningham is a recruit in very high demand nationally. A host of programs have offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, a player ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall in the class in 2024 by 247Sports. Cunningham currently has nearly 60 offers, and on Monday, he released...
ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season
It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
Kody Case, South Dakota transfer, recalls phone call that flipped his commitment to B1G
Kody Case thought he was going to be a Wyoming Cowboy. Instead, the South Dakota transfer will suit up in the Navy and Blue for head coach Bret Bielema this season, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing in the B1G. “It was kind of crazy, and you know how the...
Big Ten Network analyst shares update on Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim from fall camp
Big Ten Network is out on the road, conducting the annual bus tour throughout every fall camp in the conference. On Monday, the tour took a stop in Minneapolis to visit PJ Fleck and his Minnesota program. During the stop, BTN analyst Dave Revsine provided video and comments on star...
Nebraska football reveals 'Scoring Explosion' alternate jerseys honoring 1983 Huskers
Nebraska football revealed alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 squad that posted one of the most prolific offenses the sport has ever seen. The alternates feature striped white pants, with mesh red jerseys. See for yourself below in a Twitter video Nebraska released to announce the alternates. The 1983 team was...
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Ohio State football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series begins today with Ohio State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. The 2021 Buckeyes were built on the same concept as the previous 2 national...
College football rankings: Super 16 preseason poll for 2022 features 3 B1G teams
It’s August, and the college football world has preseason rankings fever. The Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation released its Super 16 preseason poll on Tuesday. A trio of Big Ten programs made the poll. Ohio State is No. 2 in the poll voting with...
Marcellius Pulliam, 2023 LB out of Georgia, includes B1G team in top 8
Marcellius Pulliam is narrowing down his recruitment. After picking up 22 scholarship offers, the linebacker from Georgia named his top 8 teams, with Indiana making the cut. The Hoosiers are joined by Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Mississippi State in the top group for the Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia) standout.
Paul Finebaum tabs Alabama's biggest threat for the national championship in 2022
Paul Finebaum is understandably high on Alabama this season with the Crimson Tide taking the top spot on both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 entering the season. However, Finebaum does see one team out of the B1G that can push Alabama for the title. During...
