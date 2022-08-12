ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RJ Young explains why he omitted Michigan on Preseason Top 25 list

RJ Young’s Preseason Top 25 list was… a little controversial. Perhaps that’s an understatement. There’s plenty to argue about here, but many viewed his omission of Michigan as the greatest offense. On Monday, Young explained why he left the Wolverines out on his podcast, The Number One Ranked Show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report

An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
Former Illinois edge rusher records sack in NFL debut

Former Illinois edge rusher Owen Carney Jr. is among the players looking to use the preseason to secure a potential roster spot with the Miami Dolphins. Carney accounted for 2 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 quarterback hit in Miami’s first preseason game as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
6 takeaways from the preseason AP Top 25

This ain’t the place for that, guy. You know who I’m talking to. It’s the “polls don’t matter” guy. I used to be that guy. I’d sit there and roll my eyes when the AP Poll came out as I argued with people about why certain teams were overrated and others were underrated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'

Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BetMGM Michigan promo code unlocks $1k risk-free bet for the week ahead

Start your week of wagering with the latest BetMGM Michigan promo code. This week, there’s MLB, NFL pre-season, Premier League, UFC 278 and the BMW Championship on the calendar. With lots of sports to choice from, this promo code lets you make your first bet risk-free. BetMGM. STATES: NY,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season

It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Marcellius Pulliam, 2023 LB out of Georgia, includes B1G team in top 8

Marcellius Pulliam is narrowing down his recruitment. After picking up 22 scholarship offers, the linebacker from Georgia named his top 8 teams, with Indiana making the cut. The Hoosiers are joined by Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Mississippi State in the top group for the Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Georgia) standout.
COLLEGE SPORTS

