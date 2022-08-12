ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve

For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut

ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
BRIDGETON, NJ
