‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
Only Pay A Nickel For Entry At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, NJ Bringing Back Fan Favorite With A Twist
Back in May of this year, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson announced that they would be getting rid of their annual meal plan. Those who signed up would get two meals per day, one snack, and unlimited drinks for just $200 per year. When numbers were crunched, it turns out it was costing the public approximately $.50 per meal.
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut
ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon
"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course Facing Big Challenges
While the summer weather has been fantastic for beachgoers, it's been kind of a nightmare for golf course operators. The overall lack of rain has turned fairways from green to brown in many cases - and the impact for some courses has been more severe than others. Earlier this month...
