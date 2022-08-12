ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'

Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
saturdaytradition.com

Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game

A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
saturdaytradition.com

SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up

Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota LB Braelen Oliver says this is fastest defense of Gophers career

Minnesota LB Braelen Oliver is excited about this year’s defense. The fifth-year linebacker called it the fastest unit he’s been a part of with the Gophers. Oliver, from Douglasville, Georgia, joined the program in 2018. That fall, he took a redshirt, playing in just 2 games. In 2019, he played in all 13 games, recording 22 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to earn Outstanding Defensive Freshman recognition. Oliver missed the 2020 season with injury. He returned in 2021, starting 7 of 13 games, recording 24 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced one fumble.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
