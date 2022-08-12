Read full article on original website
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
Top Michigan football target to make college decision on Monday
Michigan football added a new player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when three-star athlete Zack Marshall committed to the Wolverines. With the addition of the projected tight end at the next level, the maize and blue are sitting at 14 commitments for the 2023 cycle. That number has...
Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top athletes
Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect and Massaschutttes native. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced his (...)
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'
Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
Mike Tomlin praises former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward following Steelers preseason opener
Former Michigan State player Connor Heyward hopes that his first NFL training camp ends with him on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster heading into the 2022 regular season. The younger brother of Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was taken in the 6th round by Pittsburgh in the most...
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Kody Case, South Dakota transfer, recalls phone call that flipped his commitment to B1G
Kody Case thought he was going to be a Wyoming Cowboy. Instead, the South Dakota transfer will suit up in the Navy and Blue for head coach Bret Bielema this season, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing in the B1G. “It was kind of crazy, and you know how the...
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1
The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game
A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up
Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.
Minnesota LB Braelen Oliver says this is fastest defense of Gophers career
Minnesota LB Braelen Oliver is excited about this year’s defense. The fifth-year linebacker called it the fastest unit he’s been a part of with the Gophers. Oliver, from Douglasville, Georgia, joined the program in 2018. That fall, he took a redshirt, playing in just 2 games. In 2019, he played in all 13 games, recording 22 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to earn Outstanding Defensive Freshman recognition. Oliver missed the 2020 season with injury. He returned in 2021, starting 7 of 13 games, recording 24 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced one fumble.
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
Big Ten Network analyst shares update on Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim from fall camp
Big Ten Network is out on the road, conducting the annual bus tour throughout every fall camp in the conference. On Monday, the tour took a stop in Minneapolis to visit PJ Fleck and his Minnesota program. During the stop, BTN analyst Dave Revsine provided video and comments on star...
Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard address potential 'lightning and thunder' backfield for Spartans
The Michigan State backfield appears to be in good shape. The Spartans have two quality backs in Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger, both of which transferred into East Lansing during the offseason. Berger, who previously played at Wisconsin, rushed for 88 yards and 1 touchdown during the 2021 season for...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
