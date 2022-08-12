Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO