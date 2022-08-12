Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
Urban Bird Hot Chicken now open on Kirby Drive
The eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken dishes that are cooked to order. (Courtesy Urban Bird Hot Chicken) A new location of Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village at 5404 Kirby Drive, Houston. The venue has two other locations in the Houston area: one in Katy and one in Cy-Fair.
Italian restaurant il Bracco opens Aug. 15 on Post Oak Boulevard in Houston
Il Bracco was a Dallas-based restaurant before expanding to Houston. (Rendering Courtesy il Bracco) Italian restaurant and bar il Bracco opened Aug. 15 at 1705 Post Oak Blvd., Ste. A, Houston. It is the second location of the restaurant for owners Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb. “We hope our community...
Second Houston location of La La Land Kind Cafe coming to Montrose Collective
La La Land Kind Cafe is coming to the Montrose Collective development on Westheimer Road. (Courtesy La La Land Kind Cafe) The second Houston location of the coffee shop La La Land Kind Cafe will open in the Montrose Collective on Aug. 20 at 888 Westheimer Road, Ste. 106, Houston, company officials announced in an Aug. 16 press release.
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter
Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
Kale & Kettle Cafe opens, offers takeout items in Montgomery
The peach berry salad has been one of the most popular items since the cafe opened Aug. 1. (Courtesy Kale & Kettle Cafe) Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. Owner Heidi Smith said the takeout cafe offers fresh, plant-based options as well as options with meat. Meals also include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options as well. Weekly menus rotate and can be found on the business' Facebook page. Popular items include a chicken salad sandwich, an egg salad sandwich, a peach berry salad and wraps. The business is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. with plans to grow its hours. www.facebook.com/kaleandkettlecafe.
The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy
Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
Thrillist
The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston
Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
Houston Press
Cooking In The Booth And The Kitchen: Bun B's Trill Burgers Continues To Gain Fans
Correction 3 p.m.: Patsy Vivares and Benson Vivares are no longer associated with Trill Burgers and publicist Nick Scurfield should have been listed as one of the originators of the venture. Sitting on the corner of Edwards Street and Sawyer in a warehouse shopping complex is Sticky’s Chicken. The restaurant...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands
In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway
The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
Jersey Mike’s to open on FM 1488 in Magnolia in 2023
Jersey Mike's Subs offers hot and cold sub sandwiches made with ingredients that include veggies, deli meats, sliced steak and tuna. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a Magnolia location on FM 1488 in June 2023, according to spokesperson Kyle Potvin, whose firm represents the restaurant.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
KHOU
Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free
HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell. Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy...
