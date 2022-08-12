ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bird Hot Chicken now open on Kirby Drive

The eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken dishes that are cooked to order. (Courtesy Urban Bird Hot Chicken) A new location of Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village at 5404 Kirby Drive, Houston. The venue has two other locations in the Houston area: one in Katy and one in Cy-Fair.
HOUSTON, TX
Local
Texas Government
Missouri City, TX
Government
City
Missouri City, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter

Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
PORTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kale & Kettle Cafe opens, offers takeout items in Montgomery

The peach berry salad has been one of the most popular items since the cafe opened Aug. 1. (Courtesy Kale & Kettle Cafe) Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. Owner Heidi Smith said the takeout cafe offers fresh, plant-based options as well as options with meat. Meals also include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options as well. Weekly menus rotate and can be found on the business' Facebook page. Popular items include a chicken salad sandwich, an egg salad sandwich, a peach berry salad and wraps. The business is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu. with plans to grow its hours. www.facebook.com/kaleandkettlecafe.
Person
Tequila
Person
Basil Hayden
Community Impact Houston

The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy

Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
KATY, TX
Thrillist

The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston

Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands

In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway

The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
MAGNOLIA, TX
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

