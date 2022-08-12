ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Zach Rice lands on this impact freshman list

Mack Brown and his staff are welcoming in their best recruiting class over the past four years as the roster continues to be turned over from the previous regime. One of the prized recruits from this class is five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, a Virginia native that picked the Tar Heels over fellow Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia. Rice was a monster pickup for UNC in this class and he could be an anchor on their offensive line for years to come. Ahead of this season, Rice is earning some praise as he landed on On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American Team for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
COLUMBUS, OH
Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game

A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
LANCASTER, TX

