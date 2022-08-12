Read full article on original website
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Former 5-star defensive end Eyabi Anoma enters portal again
Defensive end Eyabi Anoma, who signed with Alabama as the top player at the position in 2018, is transferring again.
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
After resigning from his position, former Sooners wide receivers' coach Cale Gundy could join brother Mike's staff at Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy likely has plenty of options as far as his next job is concerned. But joining his brother Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State may not be one of them. Last Sunday night, Cale resigned from his position as wide receivers' coach at...
Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC
Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
It's official: AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings announced
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980. Last ...
NFL・
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1
The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Zach Rice lands on this impact freshman list
Mack Brown and his staff are welcoming in their best recruiting class over the past four years as the roster continues to be turned over from the previous regime. One of the prized recruits from this class is five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, a Virginia native that picked the Tar Heels over fellow Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia. Rice was a monster pickup for UNC in this class and he could be an anchor on their offensive line for years to come. Ahead of this season, Rice is earning some praise as he landed on On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American Team for...
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Creating Chaos: Five SEC teams that could shake up the conference in 2022
Here are five under the radar teams that could alter the SEC standings significantly.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game
A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
