Pittsburgh, PA

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

By Patty Tascarella, Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
(GARY HIGGINS / BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees.

The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees.

“As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being of its customers,” Alex Overstrom, head of retail banking, said in a prepared statement. “Over the last several years, we’ve made significant enhancements to our overdraft solutions, all of which are designed to help our customers and give them better control of their financial future. Eliminating NSF fees on consumer deposit accounts is just another way we are helping our customers strengthen their financial wellness.”

