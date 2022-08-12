ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Wichita County drought worsens

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

Nearly all of Wichita County has slipped into Extreme Drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The latest map from the agency shows only a small sliver in the southeast part of the county remains in the somewhat better Severe Drought Category.

Wichita Falls is more than seven inches behind its average rainfall total for this time of the year. Area reservoirs are declining. The city will release the latest lake levels on Monday.

A small chance of rain is in the forecast next Wednesday and Thursday.

