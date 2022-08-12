Volunteers pick up trash, weed, sweep sidewalks to prepare for fall community eventsA group of community members and business owners volunteered Sunday morning, Aug. 14, to cleanup and beautify downtown Gresham in advance of a series of fall events that will bring lots of visitors to Main Avenue. The cleanup was hosted by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association and city of Gresham. From 8 a.m. to noon about 75 volunteers of all ages, including Mayor Travis Stovall, City Manager Nina Vetter, and Councilor Janine Gladfelter, donned gloves, grabbed grabbers, and made their way along downtown streets and parking lots. Treats and coffee were donated by members of the Downtown Business Association, while the city had gloves and bags. The focus was picking up trash, removing small branches, sweeping sidewalks, pulling weeds, and any other cosmetic work needed to prepare for the final Third Thursday, return of the annual Teddy Bear Parade, Hood to Coast Relay, Safe Trick-or-Treat, and other fall events. Learn more about the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association at historicdowntowngresham.org {loadposition sub-article-01}

