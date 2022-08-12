ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary

Former Rep. Kim Berfield has trailed Holloway's fundraising numbers throughout the race. The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway. The PAC donated the funds to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a...
floridapolitics.com

Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races

American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
floridapolitics.com

Poll shows 77% of Florida Republicans still think Donald Trump won 2020 election

'Partisan divide' continues. The 2020 Presidential Election is not settled history for the majority of Florida Republicans according to a fresh poll from the University of North Florida. The survey shows a full 77% of registered Republicans surveyed believe that former President Donald Trump actually won the November election. Democrats...
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot

With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August

Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest. “I could not be more grateful for the...
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC

'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
floridapolitics.com

Police chiefs back Ashley Moody’s re-election as Florida Attorney General

'A dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families.'. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as the state’s “top cop.”
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis wants retired cops as teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out new proposals intended to bring teachers to Florida, with shortages affecting districts throughout the state. One such proposal would take first responders, including former police officers, firefighters and EMTs, from those high-pressure environments and move them to K-12 classrooms. DeSantis said his proposed Governor’s...
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3

Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
