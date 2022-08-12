Read full article on original website
Florida Elections Commission fines Anika Omphroy $3K for campaign finance violations
It's the second fine the Commission has issued to Rep. Omphroy this summer. Rep. Anika Omphroy, a Lauderdale Lakes Democrat running for a U.S. House seat, was hit with a $3,000 fine by the Florida Elections Commission for violating campaign finance laws. The fines stem from actions taken during and...
North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary
Former Rep. Kim Berfield has trailed Holloway's fundraising numbers throughout the race. The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway. The PAC donated the funds to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a...
Elections panel issues $21K fine to committee connected to Associated Industries of Florida
Floridians for Economic Advancement sent $85K to another political committee in January 2021, but didn't report it for nine months. The Florida Election Commission has issued a $21,250 fine to a political committee that has received more than $1.7 million from entities connected to Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) in the last four years.
Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races
American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
Charlie Crist meets faith leaders, targets ‘autocrat’ Ron DeSantis in final week of Primary
‘Ron doesn’t care about you. He cares more about the White House than your house.’. With a week to go in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist says he is focusing his campaign efforts on decency, kindness, compassion … and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist met with...
Poll shows 77% of Florida Republicans still think Donald Trump won 2020 election
'Partisan divide' continues. The 2020 Presidential Election is not settled history for the majority of Florida Republicans according to a fresh poll from the University of North Florida. The survey shows a full 77% of registered Republicans surveyed believe that former President Donald Trump actually won the November election. Democrats...
Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot
With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
Florida Education Association gives Michele Rayner $10K boost ahead of HD 62 Primary
Rayner has led the fundraising game since she entered the race, and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Florida Education Association is giving Rep. Michele Rayner a $10,000 boost via her affiliated political committee just ahead of the Democratic Primary, in which she faces former Rep. Wengay Newton.
Last Call for 8.16.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump now have an equal chance of winning the presidency in two years, according to oddsmaker BoyleSports.
Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August
Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest. “I could not be more grateful for the...
Diagnosis for 8.16.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Here’s something to put on your radar. Medicaid expansion, which has long been a no-go in...
Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC
'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
Police chiefs back Ashley Moody’s re-election as Florida Attorney General
'A dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families.'. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as the state’s “top cop.”
Lobbying compensation: Ballard Partners narrowly earns No. 1 in Q2
The Southern Group was a hair behind at No. 2. Ballard Partners and The Southern Group were once again in a dead heat in Q2, with Ballard holding on to the No. 1 spot by a hair. Between April 1 and June 30, the firm collected $3.65 million lobbying the...
Gov. DeSantis wants retired cops as teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out new proposals intended to bring teachers to Florida, with shortages affecting districts throughout the state. One such proposal would take first responders, including former police officers, firefighters and EMTs, from those high-pressure environments and move them to K-12 classrooms. DeSantis said his proposed Governor’s...
Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3
Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
Tracie Davis skipped budget vote, but supported ‘punitive’ school mask penalty
Davis voted for a plan that would have cost Duval County Schools $16.3M. Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis failed to cast a vote on the state’s 2022 spending plan ahead of budget conference, but she did vote to approve a controversial plan that would have stripped some school districts of $200 million in funding.
Elected leaders, experts to speak at two-day ‘Middle Class Summit’ in South Florida
America’s middle class shrank significantly over the past half-decade. For two days this week, a South Florida nonprofit plans to help local leaders guide residents up the economic ladder to join the middle class and tackle issues like rising health care costs, unaffordable housing and criminal justice reform. The...
Dawn Shirreffs, Jason Mathis: In Florida’s climate crisis are you a sustainability leader?
On sustainability, it’s clear; Florida voters are ready for a change. A recent poll by Fabrizio and Associates shows that climate change has climbed to a #4 issue amongst Florida voters. Tens of thousands of properties are at risk in Florida from climate change and sea level rise. Others...
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 8.14.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning, and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. Brunch will be delivered each Sunday before the General Election. Happy birthday to Meredith Brock Stanfield of the Florida Professional...
