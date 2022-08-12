Read full article on original website
‘Fortnite’ and ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover adds 4 skins and an adventure island
The playable character skins and a number of bonuses coming as a part of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover have been confirmed by Epic Games alongside a new trailer. With the Dragon Ball crossover starting today (August 16) there are four characters from the anime and manga franchise dropping in Fortnite. These include Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma.
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Paldean Forms list
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest mainline entry into the Pokémon games series. It looks to be carrying some of the new mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including an open-world design, and more movement options during battle. But while it does feature several forward-thinking bells and whistles, this is very much still a Pokémon game. That means gyms, battling, and even regional form Pokémon.
‘Rollerdrome’ review: flipping magic
I wish that every game had a sense of identity as strong as Rollerdrome’s. From the stunning title screen to every shot fired and explosion dodged, Rollerdrome feels like a cohesive package, sleekly put together to deliver euphoric shootouts one after another. Rollerdrome is a game of both rollerskating...
Faze streamer Nickmercs promoted maskless event after TwitchCon reversal
Faze Clan’s Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff has directly responded to TwitchCon’s recent mask and COVID vaccine mandate by saying a Faze event will be doing the opposite. Kolcheff’s statement comes as both Faze Clan and Twitch are holding events in San Diego, California this month, with TwitchCon...
‘Starfield’ modders are already making a community patch
A group of modders are already putting a patch together in preparation for Starfield, assuming the state of the game’s launch after other Bethesda open-world titles. Called the Starfield Community Patch (via PCGamesN), this collective effort from a number of modders aims to “fix bugs, errors and other inconsistencies present in the game,” before it’s even out yet.
LOONA’s KimLip leaves stage mid-concert in Chicago after fan chants interrupt her attempt to give a speech
LOONA fans have expressed concern for member KimLip who was seen leaving the stage during a recent concert in Chicago after fan chants drowned out her attempt to give a speech. On August 11, the 12-member girl group held a concert in Chicago as part of their ongoing ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour....
‘PUBG’ has gained 80,000 new players each day since going free-to-play
PUBG: Battlegrounds has gained 80,000 new players every day since switching to a free-to-play model, according to a new financial report released by its parent company Krafton. Back in January this year, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds changed its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds before switching to a free-to-play model. This appears to...
New ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ game being published by Private Division
A brand new The Lord Of The Rings game is being developed by the games division of Weta Workshop and being published by Take-Two subsidiary Private Division. The title will be “set in the literary Middle-Earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien,” with Middle-Earth enterprises giving the Weta Workshop game studio “the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books.”
‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ mod turns the game into ‘Futurama’
2003 classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run has been reimagined as the cartoon series Futurama using a mod. The “Futurama: Hit & Run” demo, which was created by Slurm Team, now has a short teaser trailer and is set to release to the public during late August to early September (via Dexerto).
BLACKPINK share striking teaser for ‘Pink Venom’ music video
BLACKPINK have shared a striking new teaser for the music video for their new single ‘Pink Venom’, ahead of its release later this week. The track will serve as the lead single for the K-pop girl group’s second album, ‘BORN PINK’, which is due out in September.
Disney and Marvel to host their first games showcase next month
Marvel and Disney are hosting their first-ever games showcase next month, which will feature be announcements, trailers and reveals for games from both companies. The event will stream live from the D23 expo next month, with a livestream for viewers at home scheduled for September 9 at 9PM BST / 1PM PT / 4PM ET.
‘Mordhau’ is coming to Xbox and PlayStation soon
Popular medieval PC combat game Mordhau is finally coming to consoles. The 64-player first and third-person hack n’ slash game released on Steam in 2019, but it’s now coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S at some point “soon.”. Revealed via IGN, little else...
