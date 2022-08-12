Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest mainline entry into the Pokémon games series. It looks to be carrying some of the new mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including an open-world design, and more movement options during battle. But while it does feature several forward-thinking bells and whistles, this is very much still a Pokémon game. That means gyms, battling, and even regional form Pokémon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO