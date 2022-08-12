Check out a new list of Subaru dealers charging well over MSRP for the most popular models like the 2022 Crosstrek, 2022 WRX, 2022 Forester, and 2002 Outback. Wouldn't it be helpful for customers to know which new car dealers were raising prices well above the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) before they bought a vehicle from them? Now there's a way because of a new website called Markups. Keep reading to find out if the Subaru dealer near you is one of the worst offenders.

BUYING CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO