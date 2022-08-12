Read full article on original website
Tesla Already Talking With Ontario Government For Future Canada Gigafactory
The Tesla Canada division has already begun talks with the Government of Ontario for the construction of a possible electric car Gigafactory in the Canadian province very soon. It seems that Elon Musk was very serious about the issue: just a week ago, the Tesla CEO subtly declared the possibility...
Subaru Dealers With The Highest New Car Markups Are Exposed
Check out a new list of Subaru dealers charging well over MSRP for the most popular models like the 2022 Crosstrek, 2022 WRX, 2022 Forester, and 2002 Outback. Wouldn't it be helpful for customers to know which new car dealers were raising prices well above the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) before they bought a vehicle from them? Now there's a way because of a new website called Markups. Keep reading to find out if the Subaru dealer near you is one of the worst offenders.
The 2022 Infiniti QX80 Review: New Bet on Digitization, and Hidden Changes
Infiniti QX80 is perhaps the most representative SUV of the Japanese brand. It's updated in the 2022 model year, but those are serial modifications and only visible from the inside. In this review of the 2022 Infiniti QX80 Sensory 4WD we are going to take a look at those updates on Infiniti's bet on digitization.
Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed
The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
Tesla Giga Nevada and Panasonic Bring Engineers from Japan For 10% Battery Improvement
Tesla Giga Nevada and Panasonic bring engineers from Japan to improve battery production by 10%. Some engineers have already been deployed to Giga Nevada. Now, ten percent of battery production improvement is about the equivalent of one production line at Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, which Tesla operates with Panasonic. But,...
2023 Mazda3 Gets Two Important Changes - Pricing Update Here
The Mazda3 is one of our favorite cars. For 2023 there are two things you should know if you are shopping for a Mazda3. The 2023 Mazda3 will have meaningful changes to the 2.5-liter engine. For the new Model year, Mazda has bumped up the peak horsepower. In addition, the magicians at Mazda’s Skyactiv laboratory have found a way to increase the fuel economy.
Tesla: Elon Musk Announces Giga Shanghai's Next Milestone
Tesla has produced more than 3 million vehicles, a third of which were built in China. Elon Musk tweeted this over the weekend. Tesla stock surged higher on Friday and is poised to break the key 200-day moving average. Elon Musk's strategy apparently pays off as he announced yesterday that...
2022 Subaru Legacy Is Now Ranked The Best Midsize Car Under $30K
The 2022 Subaru Legacy sedan is now ranked the best new midsize car you can buy under $30,000 by Consumer Reports. Check out why the Legacy scores best in its category. What is the best midsize car under $30,000 you can buy this year? According to Consumer Reports (by subscription) recent tests and surveys, the 2022 Subaru Legacy is ranked number one overall for its fuel mileage and top safety scores, costing less than the average new car today.
