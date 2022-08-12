ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Judge denies bond for man accused in death of 86-year-old Pineville woman

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond Monday night for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting a house fire to hide evidence. Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree arson, according to deputies.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police Department seeking information on the identity of endangered person

4 P.M. UPDATE- A Charleston Police Department spokesperson said the individual has been identified. ____________ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an endangered person. According to CPD, the individual pictured below was found by police early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Drive in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Police collar suspect in Pineville murder

Berkeley County police believe they have located the party responsible for the murder of a Pineville woman last week, as Sheriff Duane Lewis has announced the arrest of Shelton Romone Brown, who is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree arson.
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
CHARLESTON, SC

