Gladwin, MI

Gladwin Stays Focused After Historic Football Season

By Matthew Doyle
 4 days ago
GLADWIN — Not many teams could handle Gladwin’s scoring attack throughout the 2021 season, as they outscored opponents 477-67 in the regular season. But in the first round of the playoffs, the Flying G’s lost to Clare, a team they beat in the regular season. A tough ending to a historic season.

This year, Gladwin returns another great team, looking to build off that season. Logan Kokotovich is expected to lead their offense after breaking Gladwin’s 70-year-old record for touchdowns in a season last year.

“I liked our intensity and our focus. We were able to stay focused when we needed to and keep our heads in the game and not worry about anything else,” Kokotovich said. “Just focus on winning and not allowing any teams to score.”

Gladwin’s undefeated regular season also marked their first conference title since 2002. They won a share of the conference with a close 48-42 win over Clare and then secured it outright with a 31-0 win over Beaverton.

Last season, the Flying G’s had six shutout victories. Five of those were won by 48 or more points. Outside of Clare, they defeated opponents by an average of 50.5 points per game, giving up just 25 total points in those eight other contests. They expect another season like that on defense.

“(It’s the) intensity again. We just come out every game we are screaming jumping up and down. We come out on the football and just get it done. Keep that same intensity on the field and that’s what got us going,” Gladwin senior Earl Esiline said.

Gladwin will get its rematch with Clare in week 4 of the regular season. Before that, the Flying G’s will start the season with games against Chippewa Hills, Harrison and Shepherd, who they beat by a combined 177-0 last year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

