Nebraska State

bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
bloomberglaw.com

Idaho Lawmakers to Help Defend Abortion Law in Federal Lawsuit

Permissive intervention allowed to discuss ‘relevant’ abortion. The Idaho legislature can join the defense of a first-ever lawsuit by the US challenging Idaho’s near-total ban on abortion but it’s limited to attempting to show “the holes in the ‘factual’ foundation” of the argument that the ban violates an emergency care law, a federal judge said.
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Department Authority to Subpoena Benefits Providers Upheld

Alight can’t defeat subpoena by arguing it’s not a fiduciary. Benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC lost its appeal challenging a Labor Department subpoena seeking information about alleged cybersecurity breaches, when the Seventh Circuit ruled the department has authority under ERISA to investigate parties that aren’t plan fiduciaries.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies

After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
bloomberglaw.com

Coinbase Lawsuit Alleges Lax Cybersecurity Enables Crypto Theft

Coinbase Inc. fails to protect users’ funds from unauthorized transfers, according to a new proposed class action in Georgia federal court by a man who alleges thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency were stolen from his account because of lax cybersecurity measures. Coinbase’s user growth has outpaced its ability...
bloomberglaw.com

California Takes Up Law Firm Ownership Fight After ABA Sidesteps

California mulls loosening restrictions on law firm ownership. The fight to overhaul law firm ownership limits is moving to California after the American Bar Association sided against major changes. State lawmakers are set to vote before the end of the month on legislation that would allow the California bar to...
