Read full article on original website
Related
DOJ Says Unsealing Probable Cause Affidavit for Trump Search Warrant Could ‘Chill’ Cooperating Witnesses
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday asked a federal judge to keep the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s home in Florida under lock-and-key, saying the release of such information could have a negative impact on the ongoing criminal inquiry as well as others similarly situated.
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
bloomberglaw.com
Idaho Lawmakers to Help Defend Abortion Law in Federal Lawsuit
Permissive intervention allowed to discuss ‘relevant’ abortion. The Idaho legislature can join the defense of a first-ever lawsuit by the US challenging Idaho’s near-total ban on abortion but it’s limited to attempting to show “the holes in the ‘factual’ foundation” of the argument that the ban violates an emergency care law, a federal judge said.
Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop Gets Reprieve from Home Detention to Attend Renaissance Faire
The Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 — who just last month was ordered to continue wearing an ankle monitor — will be allowed to attend a Renaissance Faire this weekend. Riley June Williams is facing an array of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digg.com
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Lede. A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm...
GOP lawmaker says he was notified by FBI that his 'life was in danger' by 'some of these same people' threatening law enforcement in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid
"I myself have been notified by the Bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of the same people," Fitzpatrick said Sunday.
‘Outright Lunacy’: Lawyers React to Trump Attorney’s Suggestion to Potentially ‘Uncover’ Witnesses Behind Mar-a-Lago Search
An attorney for former president Donald Trump was harshly criticized by other lawyers for comments about the criminal investigation into documents recently seized by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago during an unprecedented search-and-seizure executed at the home of a former U.S. head of state, the first such instance in U.S. history.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garland, Wray Must Be Impeached for Unconscionable Trump Raid | Opinion
The Biden regime is out of control in its pursuit of punishing a past and likely-future political rival of President Biden.
Smith & Wesson's CEO sent out a page-long statement blaming politicians 'for the surge in violence' 2 weeks after the company was subpoenaed for AR-15 sales and marketing info
Smith & Wesson's CEO said the company isn't to blame for rising violence, just two weeks after getting subpoenaed by the US House Oversight Committee.
FBI Raid Might Not Have Been About Indicting Trump: Experts
Legal experts told Newsweek there's the possibility that nothing follows the Mar-a-Lago raid aside from the recovery of sensitive presidential records.
bloomberglaw.com
Labor Department Authority to Subpoena Benefits Providers Upheld
Alight can’t defeat subpoena by arguing it’s not a fiduciary. Benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC lost its appeal challenging a Labor Department subpoena seeking information about alleged cybersecurity breaches, when the Seventh Circuit ruled the department has authority under ERISA to investigate parties that aren’t plan fiduciaries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens protest outside FBI field office in St. Louis
Some Saint Louis area residents gathered outside the fence at the local FBI field office on Sunday, showing their displeasure with the way the FBI’s national leadership has acted in recent times.
Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies
After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
bloomberglaw.com
Coinbase Lawsuit Alleges Lax Cybersecurity Enables Crypto Theft
Coinbase Inc. fails to protect users’ funds from unauthorized transfers, according to a new proposed class action in Georgia federal court by a man who alleges thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency were stolen from his account because of lax cybersecurity measures. Coinbase’s user growth has outpaced its ability...
National Archives confirms 30 million Obama presidential documents are in Chicago
However, Obama didn't bring the documents to Chicago. The records are sitting in the NARA facility, where NARA has complete control of them. Courtesy Barack Obama Presidential Library/Public Domain.
bloomberglaw.com
California Takes Up Law Firm Ownership Fight After ABA Sidesteps
California mulls loosening restrictions on law firm ownership. The fight to overhaul law firm ownership limits is moving to California after the American Bar Association sided against major changes. State lawmakers are set to vote before the end of the month on legislation that would allow the California bar to...
Comments / 1