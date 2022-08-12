DOVER, Del.- An organization is getting ready to open their third transitional home that’ll provide more than a safe space for less fortunate young adults. “We have a lot of youth, who are able and who want to do a good job, they just need a chance; so having the support of places like Murphey School to help them along that way is just a value I can’t sell anymore,” Trenee Parker, the Director of Division of Family Services, said.

DOVER, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO