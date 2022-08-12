Read full article on original website
Alan Shinholster
3d ago
yes what about seniors? that little cost of living raise we get each year is a joke. the way things keep going up. Ppl who have worked all their lives barely get anything, and ppl who have never or only worked a little get everything.
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
allongeorgia.com
US Food and Nutrition Service Approves Plan to Support Youngest SNAP Recipients
After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of...
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
Coastal Health District debut’s electronic WIC card, will be available across Georgia by late-October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Women, infants and children, also known as WIC benefits, are getting a timely upgrade in the Coastal Health District. On Monday, Georgia’s Department of Public Health unveiled a new electronic WIC card that will offer quick, easy and discrete checkouts compared to the paper method of old. “The program has to […]
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state
ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Clayton News Daily
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
wfxg.com
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
Amid surplus, Gov. Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money […]
southgatv.com
SAM train car wins award
CORDELE, GA – SAM Shortline’s manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during their annual Managers Conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.
WXIA 11 Alive
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
Nearly 200 Georgia prison employees arrested on job-related charges
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
