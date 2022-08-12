Read full article on original website
DelDOT offers sign placement law reminder ahead of election season
Delaware’s Primary Election is a month away and campaign signs are popping up throughout the First State. And there are limits on where and when these signs can be placed in public right-of-ways. “Per the Department of Elections campaign signs are permitted 30 days before an election and with...
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
Oz campaigned at Pa.’s Musikfest against its policy, organizers say
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on...
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
A primary election in Wyoming opens a rift between Republicans over the future of the country
Voters in Wyoming will decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney in Tuesday’s primary election. Cheney’s family name is revered in Wyoming, but her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection has threatened to end her career in Congress. While serving on...
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
Now back on trail, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman admits his "life could have ended"
Erie, Penn. – John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, returned to the campaign trail in-person Friday night for the first time since he suffered from a stroke days ahead of the primary three months ago. "Three months ago my life could have ended. It's the truth,"...
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Fetterman keeps attacking Oz for being from New Jersey. That’s resonating in parochial Pa.
There’s something about Pennsylvania’s political DNA that’s playing out in this year’s crucial Senate race. It’s not that we have one unifying statewide identity, but we are a state with lots of intense regional identities — that can oftentimes breed distrust of out-of-towners. People...
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
WHYY – A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr....
Maryland county to decertify election and review ballot counting
Following discrepancies in a county council race, Frederick County decided to decertify its results from the primary last month and will rescan its ballots.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DEStorage proposal begins review process in Milton
A proposal to build a self-storage complex at the intersection of Palmer Street Extended and Route 16 is set to receive multiple forms of review from town committees. DEStorage LLC has applied for a special-use permit that will be taken up by the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission at its 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting at Grace Church. The 7-acre parcel DEStorage proposes to build on is in the C-1 commercial district, which by Milton code requires a special-use permit.
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Del. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr.
(WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory and honor of a former Virginia delegate who died last week. The order came on Friday, Aug. 12, a week after former Del. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr. passed away. Youngkin has ordered flags to...
Mother of Delaware man who drove into Capitol barrier speaks out
Tamara Cunningham, mother of the man who drove into the Capitol barrier this past Sunday, mentioned his son struggled with brain trauma from growing up playing football. She mentioned the brain trauma left him with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Dover, DE USA
Walking into Sam’s Club, in Dover, Delaware we found a quilted heart ❤️. It brightened our day, as my son was just diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disorder a couple of days ago, and this was the little heartfelt lift we needed! Thank you!
