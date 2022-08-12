ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

delawarepublic.org

DelDOT offers sign placement law reminder ahead of election season

Delaware’s Primary Election is a month away and campaign signs are popping up throughout the First State. And there are limits on where and when these signs can be placed in public right-of-ways. “Per the Department of Elections campaign signs are permitted 30 days before an election and with...
DELAWARE STATE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right

With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Kent County, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
County
Kent County, DE
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted

DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
DOVER, DE
Person
Colin Bonini
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

DEStorage proposal begins review process in Milton

A proposal to build a self-storage complex at the intersection of Palmer Street Extended and Route 16 is set to receive multiple forms of review from town committees. DEStorage LLC has applied for a special-use permit that will be taken up by the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission at its 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting at Grace Church. The 7-acre parcel DEStorage proposes to build on is in the C-1 commercial district, which by Milton code requires a special-use permit.
MILTON, DE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Dover, DE USA

Walking into Sam’s Club, in Dover, Delaware we found a quilted heart ❤️. It brightened our day, as my son was just diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disorder a couple of days ago, and this was the little heartfelt lift we needed! Thank you!
DOVER, DE

