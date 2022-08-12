Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB smartphone for $299.99 as low as $199.99 when you activate it right when you buy it, either on the Verizon or AT&T network. Fortunately for you, you do not need to sign up for more than one month of service. For example, you can set up a new postpaid Verizon or AT&T account and then cancel after just one month. Since this is an instant discount, not a discount over time with bill credits that you typically see on these kinds of promotions, you will get to immediately save on the phone without worrying about losing the discount because of any fine print.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO