ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams

For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart

You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
COMPUTERS
IGN

AMD to Hold a Hardware Event for Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29

AMD has announced a new hardware event for the end of August, where the company plans to unveil its next-generation PC products. The presentation will air on Monday, August 29 at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. In a new press release, AMD notes that the presentation will focus...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Deal Alert: Save $200 Off the 2022 48" Sony A90K 4K OLED TV Made for PS5 & PC Gaming

Sony recently released its 2022 A90K Bravia XR series 4K OLED TV, catering specifically to PC and PS5 gamers. The A90K comes in 48" and 42" sizes, and is intended to compete against the 2022 LG C2 OLED TV. Sony's TVs have traditionally been pricier, but today Amazon has dropped the price of the 48" A90K TV by about $200, making it less expensive than the LG C2 counterpart. The 42" model has also been discounted by about $150.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#High Speed Camera#Gigabyte Aorus Fo48u#Osd
IGN

The Top Reasons to Visit the PC Gaming Section at GameStop

The PC Gaming section at GameStop is aiming to put the power of the PC world into the hands of GameStop customers. In select GameStop locations around the U.S. and more to follow, customers will be able to walk into a store and check out the greatest computing gear from the world’s top brands. You can try out a streaming rig for yourself or see how a particular laptop feels to touch. You can test out a monitor to see how it plays some of the greatest games or walk out with a pre-built gaming desktop ready to handle the newest releases at max settings.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher

Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99

Good news, Switch owners: a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games made and published by Nintendo. We're talking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We're talking Mario Golf: Super Rush. We're talking Breath of the Wild. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Longevity
IGN

Deal Alert: Save up to $700 Off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone (Now $199.99)

Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB smartphone for $299.99 as low as $199.99 when you activate it right when you buy it, either on the Verizon or AT&T network. Fortunately for you, you do not need to sign up for more than one month of service. For example, you can set up a new postpaid Verizon or AT&T account and then cancel after just one month. Since this is an instant discount, not a discount over time with bill credits that you typically see on these kinds of promotions, you will get to immediately save on the phone without worrying about losing the discount because of any fine print.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy