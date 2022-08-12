Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams
For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
IGN
AMD to Hold a Hardware Event for Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29
AMD has announced a new hardware event for the end of August, where the company plans to unveil its next-generation PC products. The presentation will air on Monday, August 29 at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. In a new press release, AMD notes that the presentation will focus...
IGN
Deal Alert: Save $200 Off the 2022 48" Sony A90K 4K OLED TV Made for PS5 & PC Gaming
Sony recently released its 2022 A90K Bravia XR series 4K OLED TV, catering specifically to PC and PS5 gamers. The A90K comes in 48" and 42" sizes, and is intended to compete against the 2022 LG C2 OLED TV. Sony's TVs have traditionally been pricier, but today Amazon has dropped the price of the 48" A90K TV by about $200, making it less expensive than the LG C2 counterpart. The 42" model has also been discounted by about $150.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Top Reasons to Visit the PC Gaming Section at GameStop
The PC Gaming section at GameStop is aiming to put the power of the PC world into the hands of GameStop customers. In select GameStop locations around the U.S. and more to follow, customers will be able to walk into a store and check out the greatest computing gear from the world’s top brands. You can try out a streaming rig for yourself or see how a particular laptop feels to touch. You can test out a monitor to see how it plays some of the greatest games or walk out with a pre-built gaming desktop ready to handle the newest releases at max settings.
IGN
Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher
Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99
Good news, Switch owners: a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games made and published by Nintendo. We're talking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We're talking Mario Golf: Super Rush. We're talking Breath of the Wild. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Deal Alert: Save up to $700 Off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone (Now $199.99)
Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB smartphone for $299.99 as low as $199.99 when you activate it right when you buy it, either on the Verizon or AT&T network. Fortunately for you, you do not need to sign up for more than one month of service. For example, you can set up a new postpaid Verizon or AT&T account and then cancel after just one month. Since this is an instant discount, not a discount over time with bill credits that you typically see on these kinds of promotions, you will get to immediately save on the phone without worrying about losing the discount because of any fine print.
IGN
Deal Alert: The Apple Watch Series 7 (Best Smartwatch for iPhone) Is Down to $289.99
It's a good time to pick up the best smartwatch for Apple iPhone users. The Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS model has dropped back down to $289.99. which is only $10 more than the best price we saw on Amazon Prime Day. Note that only the bold (Product) Red color is available at this price; it's $299 but you'll save an addition $9.01 at checkout.
Comments / 0