This Morning's Rochelle Humes gags on ice-cream during a taste testing session live on air

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes had a morning like no other on Friday as she was left gagging live on TV during a taste testing session of some unusual ice cream flavours.

The former Saturdays singer, 33, was joined by Irish host Craig Doyle at the helm of the ITV daytime show.

As the duo opened the programme, they were presented with five different samples and were asked to taste the icy treats and guess what flavours they were.

Shocked: This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes was left gagging live on TV during a taste testing session of some unusual ice cream flavours on Friday

The novelty ice cream flavours included tea, Worcestershire sauce, baked beans, Frosties and tomato ketchup.

Tasting the first one, Rochelle was pleasantly surprised when it turned out to be Heinz baked beans.

'What? What? It's nice! I don't understand what just happened there!' Rochelle shouted out.

As the pair moved on to the second sample, she commented: 'This one looks a little bit more concerning to me, I don't know why.'

Yuck! As she refused to smell it, Rochelle went straight in with a small spoonful but was left retching after tasting the Worcestershire sauce flavour

As she refused to smell it, she went straight in with a small spoonful but was left retching after tasting the Worcestershire sauce flavour.

She instantly covered her mouth before walking away from the camera saying: 'Oh no, I really don't like that. No Craig, it's really not nice.'

The former pop star questioned if it could be barbecue sauce flavour while Craig suggested it could be Bloody Mary flavour.

Dream team: The former Saturdays singer, 33, was joined by Irish host Craig Doyle at the helm of the ITV daytime show

As Rochelle revealed the tub, the duo were shocked to find out it was Worcester sauce flavour. 'Wow! Sorry but that is... that has knocked me,' Rochelle admitted as they quickly moved onto sample number three.

Later in the show TV presenter Andi Peters was seen enjoying the left over ice creams. He confessed to loving the ketchup flavour saying it was 'lovely' and 'delicious'.

This Morning viewers had mixed opinions on the segment however, and took to Twitter to comment.

Surprise: The duo were shocked to find out it was Worcester sauce flavour. 'Wow! Sorry but that is...that has knocked me,' Rochelle said as they quickly moved onto sample number three

'Aww is that too strong for you Rochelle?' one sarcastically tweeted.

Another write: 'Screaming at @RochelleHumes & Craig's faces tasting that ice cream then @thismorning.'

A third commented: 'Haha love watching #RochelleHumes and Craig eating ice cream. #thismorning.'