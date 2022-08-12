Read full article on original website
ngriffin
4d ago
@FaithFox...After the news of this person's MASSIVE fraud, all you can come up with is Hunter Biden??? THANK GOD that the so called RINOs that testified during the Jan 6th Committee broadcasts gave us shining examples of good, honorable, and decent Republicans.
Reply(9)
45
Allen Jackson
4d ago
Trump the criminal has a motivation to pardon fellow criminals and his credibility was suspect from day one of his Administration!
Reply(2)
32
Ale X
4d ago
he is probably a big contributor to Trump's campaign. Trump only commuted sentences for people like him. Or friends. Or loyalists
Reply
21
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
CNBC
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NYPD Commissioner says if FBI raid doesn't stop Trump, 'their next move will be assassination'
Following the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted what he thinks will happen next if the raid doesn’t prevent Trump from running for office again.
Paul Manafort told Insider he gave Trump data to Russians to lay the groundwork for future business deals
Paul Manafort denies that he shared polling data with Russians to help Trump win in 2016. Manafort says that he shared the information to lay the groundwork for future business deals. Manafort has previously failed to recall certain details about him sharing data with his associate. Donald Trump's 2016 campaign...
Ron DeSantis Oversteps His Authority by Suspending Tampa's Elected Prosecutor
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his culture war campaign against abortion providers and members of the LGBT community, prosecutors who choose to defy the governor's edicts may soon find themselves out of a job. Last Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, a...
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
RELATED PEOPLE
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
CNBC
Sen. Lindsey Graham agrees to accept subpoena in Trump election meddling case
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will accept a subpoena for his testimony issued by a Georgia grand jury investigating possible election meddling in the 2020 presidential election by then-President Donald Trump. But Graham may still challenge the subpoena in court, a court filing showed. The Republican lawmaker, one of...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators
A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’
A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Nuclear Secrets Already Fell Into the Wrong Hands—Trump's | Opinion
Trump is a living, breathing security hazard, whose opaque finances, history of bankruptcy and shady real estate deals, longstanding business ties with tyrannical regimes, and open fondness for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin make him vulnerable to any and all types of subversion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
Comments / 161