Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers open their preseason slates on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rams vs. Chargers odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Rams are technically the road team in this game, but the defending Super Bowl champions will be right at home at SoFi Stadium — their home field and the site of their Super Bowl win in February.

Under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams don’t play their starters in the preseason, so don’t expect to see QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, DT Aaron Donald or CB Jalen Ramsey. Instead, McVay will use these games to evaluate his younger players at the expense of meaningless wins; the Rams went 0-3 in the preseason last year.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley will take a similar approach. He’s likely going to rest most of his starters too, giving rookies and unproven players a chance to make a name for themselves at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers scored the second-fewest points (23) in the preseason last year, resting QB Justin Herbert and other top players for all 3 contests.

Rams at Chargers odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 10:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Rams +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Chargers -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rams +3.5 (-110) | Chargers -3.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 30.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Rams at Chargers picks and predictions

Prediction

Rams 14, Chargers 10

The Rams went winless in the preseason last year while resting their starters, continuing McVay’s lack of success in these exhibition games — not that it matters in the slightest bit. He also usually lets his offensive coordinators call the plays, and the scheme isn’t exactly the most complex in the preseason.

However, the Chargers are going to be in the same boat with resting their starters and caring more about health than wins the next 3 weeks. I’ll roll with the underdogs and their solid collection of backups in the preseason when anything can happen. Take the RAMS (+130).

Taking the points in the preseason is never a bad idea. This game will be about backups and reserves playing against backups and reserves, so there’s no real edge on either side. Chargers QB Chase Daniel might be a better backup than Rams QB John Wolford, but their playmakers on the outside will both be on the weaker side.

I like the RAMS -3.5 (-110) in an evenly matched game at both teams’ home field.

The Rams scored 34 points in 3 preseason games last year. The Chargers scored 23. Both teams were in the bottom 6 of the league. Their defenses were similar in allowing 47 and 48 points, respectively, but don’t expect much from the offenses.

Bet the UNDER 30.5 (-117).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

