New Schlotzsky’s to host grand opening in Mustang
Residents in Mustang will soon have a new place to enjoy a quick bite to eat.
KOCO
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
thechronicle.news
Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
KFOR
Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!
Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
Ingrid’s: NW OKC staple closes after 45 years
Ingrid's Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
News On 6
Minor Hit By Car Near NW 10th & MacArthur
Oklahoma City police confirm that a minor was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon near NW 10th St. & Peniel St. The minor was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver who hit the minor stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
Las Vegas family hopeful that remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
On June 19, 2004 — the day before Father’s Day — Kenneth Funk was on a pontoon boat with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit. The force threw Annette from the boat, and Funk jumped in after her.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
kswo.com
City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
The City of Lawton’s Response To The Online Bill Pay Issues
The last few months have been full of online rants about the confusing and seemingly constant malfunctioning of Lawton's new in-house utility and water bill pay system. Since so many people are complaining about their experiences online, I thought I'd reach out to offer the other half of that story.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
