Rush Springs, OK

OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak's Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thechronicle.news

Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!

Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
News On 6

Minor Hit By Car Near NW 10th & MacArthur

Oklahoma City police confirm that a minor was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon near NW 10th St. & Peniel St. The minor was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver who hit the minor stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That's FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
DUNCAN, OK

