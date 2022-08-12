The Chaska Cubs are just a few days away from returning to the 2022 Class B state tournament. But the main question for Chaska heading into the tournament is whether the team will be able to bounce back and make a push for the championship. After dropping their last two games in the tournament, the Cubs are set to play the Champlin Park LoGators at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 in Dundas.

CHASKA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO