Q&A: How lightning from dry thunderstorms can spark wildfires

Isolated mountain thunderstorms aren’t uncommon in the North State this time of year. When they do occur, they can produce hazardous dry lightning that can spark fires. In fact, lightning has caused several massive fires in the region including California’s largest wildfire, the August Complex, which burned more than a million acres across seven northern California counties starting in August 2020. That same month, lightning also sparked the Bear Fire — later known as the North Complex. Three weeks later, the Bear Fire moved through the communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, killing 16 people.
Rebuilding in Greenville | Interview: Lightning and wildfires | Affordable housing bill

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Aug. 15. Greenville resident rebuilds with grief and optimism. Recovery is coming slower than expected for many in the Dixie Fire burn scar. Earlier this month — Aug. 4 — marked one year since the fire destroyed much of Greenville and its surrounding communities. NSPR’s Jamie Jiang was in Plumas County on the day of the anniversary. One of the people she spoke with was longtime resident Ken Donnell, who is working to rebuild his home.
