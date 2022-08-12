Isolated mountain thunderstorms aren’t uncommon in the North State this time of year. When they do occur, they can produce hazardous dry lightning that can spark fires. In fact, lightning has caused several massive fires in the region including California’s largest wildfire, the August Complex, which burned more than a million acres across seven northern California counties starting in August 2020. That same month, lightning also sparked the Bear Fire — later known as the North Complex. Three weeks later, the Bear Fire moved through the communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls, killing 16 people.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO