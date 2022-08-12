Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora
East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Extra Extra Pizza
Extra Extra Pizza is a cooperatively owned American style pizzeria and wine bar. We are focused on creating intentionally equitable spaces for guests and staff alike. We are a full service, tipless restaurant–the first of its kind in Buffalo!. We’ll be making NY style pizza and serving up natural...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
24 Foods That Are Missing From The Erie County Fair
It’s the time of year that we have all been waiting for: the Best 12 Days of the Summer. A lot of us go for the animals, others for the rides, but whatever you seek at the Erie County Fair, most visits end with one thing in particular. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Museum of Science, Churn Soft Serve & Coffee partner to host live ice carving of larger-than-life-size cryolophosaurus dinosaur
In honor of partnership, Churn announced limited-edition ‘Tri-Churo-Tops Sundae’ in recognition of frozen dinosaur. On Saturday, the Buffalo Museum of Science held a live ice sculpting of a larger-than-life cryolophosaurus head at Churn Soft Serve & Coffee. The collaboration came as a recognition of the “Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition” experience nearing its final days at the museum.
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains
Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
'Family Fun Fest' at St. Francis of Assisi
St. Francis of Assisi Parish will hold its “Family Fun Fest” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 73 Adam St., in the City of Tonawanda. This event includes a theme tray raffle, a white elephant booth, homemade baked goods, a 50/50, games for children, a dime toss, and a super raffle with a top prize of $300. Food available includes chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian sausage, Buffalo grilled shrimp, beer, pop, and wine.
wutv29.com
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food
HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Salvation Army, United Way, Boys & Girls Club for school supplies giveaway
Participating students will receive free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for an annual back-to-school event.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Buffalo: Next port city for cruise ships?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Monday morning she is making efforts to get cruise ships to make an extra stop to Buffalo. Read more here:
wnypapers.com
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour
History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
SPCA Serving Erie County Summer of Love week long event
The SPCA Serving Erie County is hosting their Summer of Love week- long event. They strive to get more animals adopted as they are close to full capacity.
Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York
The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
Comments / 0