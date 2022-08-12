ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora

East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
Coming Soon: Extra Extra Pizza

Extra Extra Pizza is a cooperatively owned American style pizzeria and wine bar. We are focused on creating intentionally equitable spaces for guests and staff alike. We are a full service, tipless restaurant–the first of its kind in Buffalo!. We’ll be making NY style pizza and serving up natural...
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
Buffalo Museum of Science, Churn Soft Serve & Coffee partner to host live ice carving of larger-than-life-size cryolophosaurus dinosaur

In honor of partnership, Churn announced limited-edition ‘Tri-Churo-Tops Sundae’ in recognition of frozen dinosaur. On Saturday, the Buffalo Museum of Science held a live ice sculpting of a larger-than-life cryolophosaurus head at Churn Soft Serve & Coffee. The collaboration came as a recognition of the “Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition” experience nearing its final days at the museum.
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
'Family Fun Fest' at St. Francis of Assisi

St. Francis of Assisi Parish will hold its “Family Fun Fest” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 73 Adam St., in the City of Tonawanda. This event includes a theme tray raffle, a white elephant booth, homemade baked goods, a 50/50, games for children, a dime toss, and a super raffle with a top prize of $300. Food available includes chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian sausage, Buffalo grilled shrimp, beer, pop, and wine.
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food

HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Salvation Army, United Way, Boys & Girls Club for school supplies giveaway

Participating students will receive free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for an annual back-to-school event.
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York

The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
