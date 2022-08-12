Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen Walters
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Related
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Features Live Music Saturday August 13 2022
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Saturday August 13 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Batista. Sunday August 14...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features The Fab Four Saturday August 13 2022
OC Fair Features The Fab Four: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at The Pacific Amphitheatre/AC/DC Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022
San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha’is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
newportbeachindy.com
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Free Concerts on the Green Guide Summer 2022
Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. The Newport Concerts on the Green are Free Family Friendly Concerts on select Sundays in the Summer of 2022. Admission and parking are free,...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myburbank.com
Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park
Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
southocbeaches.com
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunny skies, hot temps expected in SoCal Monday, with a few breezes
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California this week.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
newsantaana.com
A dumpster fire in Santa Ana was put out before it could spread to a nearby building
A rapid response and a coordinated fire attack kept a fire in a commercial dumpster in Santa Ana from extending into an adjacent building on Sunday evening. OCFA Firefighters, including Battalion 9, Engines 74 and 79, & Truck 76 received the call for the fire in the area of E. Glenwood Pl. & S. Standard Ave. at 6:35.
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
NBC Los Angeles
Knott's Berry Farm Unveils Big Changes to Fiesta Village, More
Knowing the most notable and nostalgic nooks, crannies, attractions, hangouts, shops, and eateries of the boysenberry-iest place in all of Buena Park?. Tapping into your Knott's knowledge is a cinch, especially if you've been going for decades, starting when you were a Snoopy-obsessed, pie-seeking, flume-fancying kid. All of those popular...
Comments / 0