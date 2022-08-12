ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Fair Features The Fab Four Saturday August 13 2022

OC Fair Features The Fab Four: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at The Pacific Amphitheatre/AC/DC Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
California Entertainment
California Government
Laguna Niguel, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022

San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha’is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Montage Los Cabos' Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Newport Beach Free Concerts on the Green Guide Summer 2022

Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. The Newport Concerts on the Green are Free Family Friendly Concerts on select Sundays in the Summer of 2022. Admission and parking are free,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide

An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park

Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
LADERA RANCH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Berry Farm Unveils Big Changes to Fiesta Village, More

Knowing the most notable and nostalgic nooks, crannies, attractions, hangouts, shops, and eateries of the boysenberry-iest place in all of Buena Park?. Tapping into your Knott's knowledge is a cinch, especially if you've been going for decades, starting when you were a Snoopy-obsessed, pie-seeking, flume-fancying kid. All of those popular...
BUENA PARK, CA

