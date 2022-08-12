Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen Walters
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022
San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha’is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash Guide Saturday August 13 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash on Saturday August 13 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried...
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
Orange County Fair Features The Fab Four Saturday August 13 2022
OC Fair Features The Fab Four: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at The Pacific Amphitheatre/AC/DC Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
