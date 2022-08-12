ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022

San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha’is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
southocbeaches.com

Dana Point Heritage Craft Barbecue Guide Saturday August 13 2022

Dana Point Heritage Craft Barbecue Invitational is Saturday August 13 2022 at Sea Terrace Park. Heritage Craft Barbecue Invitational features 50 World Renowned Pitmasters/Free Samples While Supplies Last/Live Music. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Heritage Craft Barbecue!. Event is at 1:00pm-5:00pm. (VIP starts...
DANA POINT, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide

An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
southocbeaches.com

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
LADERA RANCH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Fair Features The Fab Four Saturday August 13 2022

OC Fair Features The Fab Four: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at The Pacific Amphitheatre/AC/DC Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA

