Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
nunesmagician.com
A closer look at Syracuse football pre-game hype songs
Syracuse Orange pre-season camp continues on but with access limited we don’t have a lot of intel to break down key position battles. We did get some video of the scrimmage but outside of this Dan Villari hurdle there wasn’t much to extrapolate. But this video that Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com
Roundtable: Who starts for Syracuse men’s basketball in 2022-23?
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season will of course be preceded by football in the coming weeks, but as the calendar turns to mid-August, it marks just ten weeks from the first hoops exhibition game. On the back of last week’s news of Syracuse starting a new NIL collective...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football ACC road trip recap
One of the best things the ACC Network does is a road trip to pre-season camp for all the conference schools. Last week the crew of Jordan Cornette, Eddie Royal and Wes Durham were in Syracuse to shine the spotlight on the Syracuse Orange. If you missed it, you can check out the replay online or keep reading.
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
[WATCH] Fairgoer Reacts To Buffalo’s Famous “I Got It!”
It’s the best game you will find at the Erie County Fair, but you may be surprised how many people have not played it. Since the pandemic, there have been an influx of people looking to move into the Buffalo area. One real estate website showed data that proved people were looking to move to Buffalo at an increased rate of 107%.
Buffalo Getting $87.5 Million For New Waterfront Activity Center
An old Buffalo Trainshed will reopen and become a waterfront activity center. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $87.5 million is being pumped into the project. The project will reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western (DL&W) Trainshed, located just southeast of Canalside. Old Buffalo Metro Rail Station To Transform Into...
NYS Music
Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans
Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Powerful Talent From The 716 This Week on Homegrown Heat
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains
Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
Buffalo: Next port city for cruise ships?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Monday morning she is making efforts to get cruise ships to make an extra stop to Buffalo. Read more here:
SPCA Monday: Lionel
He's a lionhead rabbit who's up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
bravewords.com
METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now
Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available. Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store." The band add: "You can only get...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Extra Extra Pizza
Extra Extra Pizza is a cooperatively owned American style pizzeria and wine bar. We are focused on creating intentionally equitable spaces for guests and staff alike. We are a full service, tipless restaurant–the first of its kind in Buffalo!. We’ll be making NY style pizza and serving up natural...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UB study finds your dog can do more than just tricks
AMHERST, N.Y. — There’s a list of tricks we typically teach our dogs, such as sit, stay, roll over and shake. But what if someone told you your dog can do more than that? That they can even come up with a trick or two themselves? A recent study from University at Buffalo found that is possible.
One Western New Yorker’s Confession Sparks An Uproar
For years, we may have been living a lie. If you ever felt ashamed for ordering ranch at a restaurant, I am with you. Some people just like ranch more, ok? And maybe those people are not in the minority as we might have thought. One Western New Yorker published...
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Buffalo Police seek help in finding missing Buffalo woman
The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing, mentally delayed Buffalo woman.
‘You Are Not Alone': James Hetfield Shares Hope During ‘Fade to Black’ in Buffalo
It's a regular occurrence for James Hetfield to pause for a few moments in the middle of performing "Fade to Black" to connect with the Metallica Family on a deep level. "Hey Buffalo. Can you hear me? I can hear you," Hetfield said before he and his bandmates kicked into the song's bridge at their recent show at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 11.
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
