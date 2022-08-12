ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

nunesmagician.com

A closer look at Syracuse football pre-game hype songs

Syracuse Orange pre-season camp continues on but with access limited we don’t have a lot of intel to break down key position battles. We did get some video of the scrimmage but outside of this Dan Villari hurdle there wasn’t much to extrapolate. But this video that Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Roundtable: Who starts for Syracuse men’s basketball in 2022-23?

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season will of course be preceded by football in the coming weeks, but as the calendar turns to mid-August, it marks just ten weeks from the first hoops exhibition game. On the back of last week’s news of Syracuse starting a new NIL collective...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football ACC road trip recap

One of the best things the ACC Network does is a road trip to pre-season camp for all the conference schools. Last week the crew of Jordan Cornette, Eddie Royal and Wes Durham were in Syracuse to shine the spotlight on the Syracuse Orange. If you missed it, you can check out the replay online or keep reading.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team

Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
CICERO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[WATCH] Fairgoer Reacts To Buffalo’s Famous “I Got It!”

It’s the best game you will find at the Erie County Fair, but you may be surprised how many people have not played it. Since the pandemic, there have been an influx of people looking to move into the Buffalo area. One real estate website showed data that proved people were looking to move to Buffalo at an increased rate of 107%.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Getting $87.5 Million For New Waterfront Activity Center

An old Buffalo Trainshed will reopen and become a waterfront activity center. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $87.5 million is being pumped into the project. The project will reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western (DL&W) Trainshed, located just southeast of Canalside. Old Buffalo Metro Rail Station To Transform Into...
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans

Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
bravewords.com

METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now

Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available. Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store." The band add: "You can only get...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Soon: Extra Extra Pizza

Extra Extra Pizza is a cooperatively owned American style pizzeria and wine bar. We are focused on creating intentionally equitable spaces for guests and staff alike. We are a full service, tipless restaurant–the first of its kind in Buffalo!. We’ll be making NY style pizza and serving up natural...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

UB study finds your dog can do more than just tricks

AMHERST, N.Y. — There’s a list of tricks we typically teach our dogs, such as sit, stay, roll over and shake. But what if someone told you your dog can do more than that? That they can even come up with a trick or two themselves? A recent study from University at Buffalo found that is possible.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York

Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
