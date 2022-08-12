Read full article on original website
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features The Fab Four Saturday August 13 2022
OC Fair Features The Fab Four: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at The Pacific Amphitheatre/AC/DC Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash Guide Saturday August 13 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash on Saturday August 13 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Features Live Music Saturday August 13 2022
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Saturday August 13 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Batista. Sunday August 14...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Heritage Craft Barbecue Guide Saturday August 13 2022
Dana Point Heritage Craft Barbecue Invitational is Saturday August 13 2022 at Sea Terrace Park. Heritage Craft Barbecue Invitational features 50 World Renowned Pitmasters/Free Samples While Supplies Last/Live Music. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Heritage Craft Barbecue!. Event is at 1:00pm-5:00pm. (VIP starts...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022
San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha’is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
newportbeachindy.com
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
tmpresale.com
Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party)s show in Los Angeles, CA Aug 27, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) pre-sale passcode! With this Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) presale password everyone who has the code has the chance to buy tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to personally see Bad Bunny Night...
Sunny skies, hot temps expected in SoCal Monday, with a few breezes
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California this week.
myburbank.com
Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park
Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
southocbeaches.com
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS Season Passes For Sale
Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS NEW Season Passes For Sale. Today, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park unveiled some exciting plans for the 2023 operating season and they will include some major updates to the Fiesta Village area of the park, a major Knott’s Hotel transformation and more as part of the companies capital investments planned for 2023. These improvements will be the largest ever at approximately $200 million spread out across their properties. And if you were looking to get a pass, 2023 Season Passes are on sale now and can be used thru the rest of 2022! Get all the info below.
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier
Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
