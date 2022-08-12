Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Related
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
[WATCH] Fairgoer Reacts To Buffalo’s Famous “I Got It!”
It’s the best game you will find at the Erie County Fair, but you may be surprised how many people have not played it. Since the pandemic, there have been an influx of people looking to move into the Buffalo area. One real estate website showed data that proved people were looking to move to Buffalo at an increased rate of 107%.
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains
Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
RELATED PEOPLE
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status
St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora
East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to add stop signs at Fourth, Center & Water streets
Previte points to study suggesting more stops signs cause more trouble. Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to install a series of new stop signs in an attempt to prevent future automobile-related accidents. Motorists will soon notice markers at the intersections of Center and Water (north/south), Plain and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
wnypapers.com
Chimera delivers funding for Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League
$10,000 of community benefits funding awarded to Shoshone Park Baseball & Softball. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera met with coaches and young players to present a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League (HNPYBL). House players from both...
Buffalo police locate missing Buffalo woman
Kimberlee Mancuso was reported missing on Saturday. On Tuesday police announced she was located and reunited with her family.
wutv29.com
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food
HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Buffalo: Advanced funding jumpstarts 4 major projects on Outer Harbor & Canalside
$87 million project underway at DL&W Terminal for new commercial activity center & Metro Rail Station. √ Roadway, safety improvements to Tifft & Louisiana streets to create waterfront parkways. √ Projects increase waterfront accessibility, recreation, will help further boost development. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the acceleration of several significant projects...
wnypapers.com
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour
History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide which brings awareness to bike and pedestrian safety.
Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York
The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
Comments / 0