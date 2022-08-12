ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

[WATCH] Fairgoer Reacts To Buffalo’s Famous “I Got It!”

It’s the best game you will find at the Erie County Fair, but you may be surprised how many people have not played it. Since the pandemic, there have been an influx of people looking to move into the Buffalo area. One real estate website showed data that proved people were looking to move to Buffalo at an increased rate of 107%.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora

East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston to add stop signs at Fourth, Center & Water streets

Previte points to study suggesting more stops signs cause more trouble. Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to install a series of new stop signs in an attempt to prevent future automobile-related accidents. Motorists will soon notice markers at the intersections of Center and Water (north/south), Plain and...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Chimera delivers funding for Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League

$10,000 of community benefits funding awarded to Shoshone Park Baseball & Softball. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera met with coaches and young players to present a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League (HNPYBL). House players from both...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food

HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo: Advanced funding jumpstarts 4 major projects on Outer Harbor & Canalside

$87 million project underway at DL&W Terminal for new commercial activity center & Metro Rail Station. √ Roadway, safety improvements to Tifft & Louisiana streets to create waterfront parkways. √ Projects increase waterfront accessibility, recreation, will help further boost development. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the acceleration of several significant projects...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
Ultimate Metallica

Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York

The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
BUFFALO, NY

