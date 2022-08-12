Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 15-19: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveseatsband. Tuesday, August 16. M. Lockwood Porter is from Skiatook. Find more of their music at mlockwoodporter.com. Wednesday,...
Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart
We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
Oklahoma City church out $50,000 after burglary
The Oklahoma Full Gospel Central Church in southwest Oklahoma City is literally patching things up after a costly break-in.
Headlines: OKC school bond, Lake Hefner water & Fireflight Balloon Festval
Oklahoma City Public Schools is deciding on the largest bond issue in its history. (NewsOK) Schools still face COVID protocols. (NewsOK) 36 more COVID-19 deaths bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 16,372. (NewsOK) Tulsa plans to use ARPA funds for an ambitious pilot program. (Tulsa World) OKC is pulling...
News On 6
Popular Oklahoma City Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 45 Years
An Oklahoma staple is closing its doors after decades of service. News 9 stopped by Ingrid’s Monday afternoon, moments after the business posted on social media that they were closing. A hand full of customers pulled up expecting to get some German food and pastries. Only to leave in...
WATCH: David Payne Explains His Fashion Statement
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared the story of how a bag got on his head.
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
Ingrid’s: NW OKC staple closes after 45 years
Ingrid's Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
Faced With COVID, A Desperate Man’s Sobriety, Survival Fell to His Mother When Rehab Center Evicted Him
Lisa Scruggs figures she’s been to every drug house in Oklahoma City. She was used to finding her son in desperate shape. But on a 100-degree July day in 2020, when Josh called from a rehab facility in Lawton telling her he had been kicked out, she knew this rescue mission was different.
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
How The ‘Nursing Partner Program’ Is Addressing Oklahoma’s Shortage In The Profession
In the middle of a nursing shortage, Norman Regional Health System is working with local colleges to bridge the gap between students in the classroom and at bedside. The Nurse Partner Program gives Oklahoma nursing students hands-on experience in the hospital during their last semester as well as compensation for clinical hours needed to graduate.
