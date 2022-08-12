Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Ascension woman accused in federal scam in Louisiana also charged in Georgia conspiracy
An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said. The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
theadvocate.com
Cargill to spend $34 million on Breaux Bridge salt facility
Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements. The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish. Cargill has operated the facility since 1971. The plant...
WDSU
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
brproud.com
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
theadvocate.com
A gas station worker got stabbed. OSHA fined the owner for failing to keep a safe workplace.
After an assistant manager got stabbed, federal regulators have fined the owner of Baton Rouge B-Quik gas stations and Benny's car washes $17,403, saying the businesses didn't do enough to protect employees from violence. In the Feb. 6 stabbing at a Greenwell Springs gas station, a Baton Rouge firefighter rushed...
wbrz.com
Waitr rebrands, changes name following lawsuit with California company
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based online ordering company Waitr changed its name to "ASAP" Monday as a part of a legal settlement. According to the Daily Advertiser, the Lafayette-based company changed its name following a lawsuit that started in 2016 with California-based Waiter.com, a meal delivery service based in the West Coast. The settlement also requires Waitr to pay the company $4.7 million.
theadvocate.com
This hotel near the Lafayette airport sold for $18.45 million
A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show. Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for July 25-29, 2022
Theodore Williams and Cammie Hilliard v. Torrie Virdure Williams, injunction. First American Bank and Trust v. Jessica August, open account. Commissioners Pontchartrain Board v. John S. Dupuy Jr., expropriation. University of Louisiana State Board v. Alexis Monique Myers, breach of contract. LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandon K. Hotard, executory judgment.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
theadvocate.com
Eunice-based meat company launches direct-to-consumer service
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes. The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
wbrz.com
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
BATON ROUGE- Armed with a signed court order, city-parish workers showed up to Ken Guidry's property Monday and began dismantling part of a ring levee he built to protect his property from constant flooding. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been following this case for more than a year. Last April,...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022
As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022
Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism. Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that involves evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020. Current charges stem from one camera that was...
theadvocate.com
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
