ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cargill to spend $34 million on Breaux Bridge salt facility

Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements. The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish. Cargill has operated the facility since 1971. The plant...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Roads, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
wbrz.com

Waitr rebrands, changes name following lawsuit with California company

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based online ordering company Waitr changed its name to "ASAP" Monday as a part of a legal settlement. According to the Daily Advertiser, the Lafayette-based company changed its name following a lawsuit that started in 2016 with California-based Waiter.com, a meal delivery service based in the West Coast. The settlement also requires Waitr to pay the company $4.7 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ljg Land Company Llc#Ascension Commerce Center#The East Baton Rouge#Court S Office#Beau Box Real Estate
theadvocate.com

This hotel near the Lafayette airport sold for $18.45 million

A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show. Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for July 25-29, 2022

Theodore Williams and Cammie Hilliard v. Torrie Virdure Williams, injunction. First American Bank and Trust v. Jessica August, open account. Commissioners Pontchartrain Board v. John S. Dupuy Jr., expropriation. University of Louisiana State Board v. Alexis Monique Myers, breach of contract. LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandon K. Hotard, executory judgment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Marketing
theadvocate.com

Eunice-based meat company launches direct-to-consumer service

Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes. The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022

As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022

Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy