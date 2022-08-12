Read full article on original website
SinisterStone
4d ago
This is ridiculous that they put this in an industrial park near businesses. Put this at Northridge back off the street close to the project houses.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reid Epstein: New York Times Reporter’s Disgraceful False Reporting About a Milwaukee Cop
“May Officer Michael Lutz rest in peace, and may Reid Epstein take his biased road show somewhere else and stay away from reporting on Wisconsin. Minimally, you should question every single fact he asserts.”. New York Times’ reporter Reid Epstein is trying to insert himself into the Wisconsin governor’s race...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting at 26th & Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at about 3:05 a.m. near 26th St. and Wisconsin Ave. The victim, 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
Northridge Mall owners given 5 days to secure property before daily $2K fines
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved sanctions against the owner of the former Northridge Mall. U.S. Black Spruce now has until the end of the workday Friday to secure the property.
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
WISN
Milwaukee police respond to three separate shootings in 10 minutes
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday morning. Those three shootings occurred within 10 minutes of each other. The first was near 15th Street and Burleigh Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. A shooter injured a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He is expected to survive. At 3:05...
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to permanently close
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex will permanently close its doors and move services to a new mental health emergency center in the King Park neighborhood.
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
Newspaper reporter dies in fall from Kilbourn Bridge in downtown Milwaukee
A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, authorities say.
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine
The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
Man shot to death near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee
A 46-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee Monday morning, police say.
Former OVP director Arnitta Holliman responds to her firing
The just-fired director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, Arnitta Holliman, says her dismissal by the mayor's office was "unwarranted and unprofessional."
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elderly man dead after Kilbourn Avenue bridge fall
MILWAUKEE - An elderly man visiting Milwaukee died Monday, Aug. 15 after he tried crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge downtown as it was rising. Police said the man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, lived in Providence, Rhode Island. One witness said she crossed...
CBS 58
Man shot overnight near 15th and Euclid
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 2:55 a.m. near 15th St. and Euclid Ave. a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital after being shot and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked...
