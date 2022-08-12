ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 4

SinisterStone
4d ago

This is ridiculous that they put this in an industrial park near businesses. Put this at Northridge back off the street close to the project houses.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Overnight shooting at 26th & Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at about 3:05 a.m. near 26th St. and Wisconsin Ave. The victim, 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irma, WI
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
WISN

Milwaukee police respond to three separate shootings in 10 minutes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday morning. Those three shootings occurred within 10 minutes of each other. The first was near 15th Street and Burleigh Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. A shooter injured a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He is expected to survive. At 3:05...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Kevin Carr
WISN

Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Solitary Confinement#Lincoln Hills
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine

The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elderly man dead after Kilbourn Avenue bridge fall

MILWAUKEE - An elderly man visiting Milwaukee died Monday, Aug. 15 after he tried crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge downtown as it was rising. Police said the man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, lived in Providence, Rhode Island. One witness said she crossed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man shot overnight near 15th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 2:55 a.m. near 15th St. and Euclid Ave. a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital after being shot and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy