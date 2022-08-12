ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

D'Legacy
4d ago

Too many like him. What are we waiting? Let's habilitate all those empty abandoned Plaza Malls to modern JAILS facilities. Each one with an integral DOJ Branch and a Police Station on it as well. Doing this will be a huge problem solving plus it might expedite law enforcement process. Why Not? 😎👍🚧🏨🚔👮🇺🇸

Faye C Lee
4d ago

But, he’s a great guy! He’d give you the shirt off his back.. yeah, right!!

Bristol Press

Man who admitted to robberies in Bristol, Southington sentenced to prison for carjacking in which remains belonging to victim's son were never recovered

A Hartford man who authorities say robbed grocery stores in Bristol and Southington has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a federal carjacking case in which a woman lost her cremated son’s remains. Arno Smith, 60, faced sentencing on Monday in federal court in Hartford. His seven-year...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot

GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, CT
fox61.com

Hartford man sentenced to 7 years for carjacking offense

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced on Monday to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after committing a carjacking in 2018. According to prosecutors, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018, Arno Smith, now aged 60, approached a woman sitting...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

New Britain man pleads guilty in violent robbery in Southington

SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
THOMASTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner

Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man charged with murder after allegedly killing social club owner

WATERBURY — A city man was arrested and charged with murder late Saturday after allegedly fatally shooting the owner of a social club, according to police. Ramon Rodriguez, 44, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, alteration of firearm identification mark and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Devon Patrick Crussana, 36, no certain address, interfere w/ officer/resisting, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree failure to appear. Aug. 8. Mario Alvarado, 28, 106b Divinity St., Bristol, ill opn mv under suspension, traveling unreasonably fast. James L. Melton, 36, 56 Ingraham Pl. Apt. 2, Bristol,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth police say man used storefront to host illegal poker games

PLYMOUTH – Police have charged two people in connection with an illegal gambling ring. Police on Monday said they believe David Stern, 31, of 27 Broadview Heights, used a storefront at 7 S. Main Street to host poker games that included a 10% rake. Police said the 31-year-old advertised...
PLYMOUTH, CT

